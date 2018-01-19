Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 1/19Posted:
Most Popular Stories
Two sentenced in child abuse case
A man and woman from Cowden were sentenced to prison time Thursday after pleading guilty in a child abuse case.
Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 1/19
Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman for a trip all over Central Illinois in high school basketball!
1 dead after car strikes concrete bridge
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash on Lakeshore Drive in Decatur, according to Decatur Police.
Government seeks death penalty in Yingying Zhang case
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Official paper work by the government has been filed to officially seek the death penalty against Brendt Christensen.
Salmonella outbreak blamed on Jimmy John's sprouts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A multi-state Salmonella outbreak is being tied to sprouts used on Jimmy John’s sandwiches.
'Watching my family burn': Woman frantic after copter crash
Investigators will comb through the charred wreckage in search for clues as to why the helicopter carrying the group of prominent friends went down after dark Wednesday.
Man sentenced for molesting 90-year-old nursing home resident
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A 24-year-old man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a 90-year-old care facility resident with dementia.
Governor signs bill to help women inmates
Governor Bruce Rauner signed a bill Tuesday creating a women’s division in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Dangers of using essential oils around pets
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)-To many essential oils are used as medicine, but those oils can be lethal to pets.
K9 locates 1,000 pounds of marijuana in U-Haul
WICHITA COUNTY, TEXAS. (WAND) - K9 Officer Cane is being credited for taking over 1,000 pounds of marijuana off the streets.
Most Popular Videos
Friday Frenzy Part 1: 1/5/2018
21-year-old stabbed to death in Rantoul
Brendt Christensen's girlfriend wore wire in Yingying Zhang investigation
Overnight Forecast
Brad Underwood quotes unlikely source in diagnosing lllini
Current Events
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
