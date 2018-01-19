Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 1/19

Shelbyville's Malcolm Miller attacks the basket in a win over Meridian on Friday in Macon. Shelbyville's Malcolm Miller attacks the basket in a win over Meridian on Friday in Macon.

Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman for a trip all over Central Illinois in high school basketball!

Scoreboard
Mt. Zion 59, Civic Memorial 54
Taylorville 74, Nokomis 46
Clinton 66, Tuscola 44
Altamont 88, Patoka 39
St. Anthony 63, Windsor/SS 32
Monticello 52, Prairie Central 39
Belleville West 70, Champaign 56
Mt. Pulaski 58, Delavan 30
Central A&M 66, Warrensburg-Latham 39
MacArthur 80, Rochester 48
Williamsville 56, PORTA 30
Normal West 62, Urbana 46
Athens 41, Riverton 32
Danville 74, Centennial 39
LSA 89, Sangamon Valley 20
Lanphier 58, Sacred Heart-Griffin 33
Pana 55, Litchfield 46
Glenwood 42, Eisenhower 40
Oakwood 52, BHRA 49
St. Teresa 52, Sullivan 36
Cerro Gordo-Bement 59, Arcola 48
Shelbyville 67, Meridian 51
Pontiac 68, St. Thomas More 63
Triopia 62, West Central 52
South County 50, Calvary 47
ALAH 56, Argenta-Oreana 45
Southeast 72, Springfield High 44
Watseka 70, Momence 57
 

