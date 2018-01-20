Deadly crash in Vermilion county leaves one person dead

Vermilion County, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover fatal crash on I-74 eastbound at milepost 198. Preliminary crash investigation shows the driver of Unit 1 was eastbound on I-74 at milepost 198. The driver of Unit 1 lost control of his vehicle for an unknown reason. Unit 1 left the roadway to the left, struck the median wires, overturned, and entered westbound lanes of traffic. One occupant was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The remaining occupants were transported to an area hospital. Alcohol was located at the scene. The Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene. The roadway was reopened at approximately 5:42 am on January 20, 2018. The crash is still under investigation by Traffic Crash Reconstruction, District 10, and Zone 5 Investigations.It's unknown at this time if seat belts were worn or not. The name of the person that died has not been released at this time.