SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A rally at the state capitol on Saturday.

Hundreds of women, men, and children gathered in Springfield for the Women's March to the Polls.

A rally organizers say is to encourage people to get out and vote.

Many marchers carried signs and banners and wore t-shirts. Nancy Calvert says she marches to let them know we are not just going to stand still and just accept everything that's being passed down to us.

Everyone was marching together in solidarity with the hundreds of thousands around the country to encourage others.



