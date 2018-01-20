Ice rescue training
Most Popular Stories
-
Two sentenced in child abuse case
A man and woman from Cowden were sentenced to prison time Thursday after pleading guilty in a child abuse case.
-
1 dead after car strikes concrete bridge
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash on Lakeshore Drive in Decatur, according to Decatur Police.
-
'Watching my family burn': Woman frantic after copter crash
Investigators will comb through the charred wreckage in search for clues as to why the helicopter carrying the group of prominent friends went down after dark Wednesday.
-
Government seeks death penalty in Yingying Zhang case
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Official paper work by the government has been filed to officially seek the death penalty against Brendt Christensen.
-
Deadly crash in Vermilion county leaves one person dead
Vermilion County, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover fatal crash on I-74 eastbound at milepost 198. Preliminary crash investigation shows the driver of Unit 1 was eastbound on I-74 at milepost 198. The driver of Unit 1 lost control of his vehicle for an unknown reason. Unit 1 left the roadway to the left, struck the median wires, overturned, and entered westbound lanes of traffic. One occupant was ejected from the vehicle and was pronou...
-
Salmonella outbreak blamed on Jimmy John's sprouts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A multi-state Salmonella outbreak is being tied to sprouts used on Jimmy John’s sandwiches.
-
Dangers of using essential oils around pets
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)-To many essential oils are used as medicine, but those oils can be lethal to pets.
-
Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 1/19
Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman for a trip all over Central Illinois in high school basketball!
-
Man sentenced for molesting 90-year-old nursing home resident
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A 24-year-old man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a 90-year-old care facility resident with dementia.
-
Brendt Christensen's girlfriend wore wire in Yingying Zhang investigation
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – The wife of former U of I graduate student Brendt Christensen wore a wire during the investigation into the disappearance of visiting Chinese Scholar Yingying Zhang.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Government seeks death penalty in Yingying Zhang case
-
Video 1: Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone 1/19
-
Dangers of using essential oils around pets
-
-
21-year-old stabbed to death in Rantoul
-
Overnight Forecast
-
Brendt Christensen's girlfriend wore wire in Yingying Zhang investigation
-
National panel suggests new alcohol regulations
-
Man still unfit to stand trial for alleged murders of wife and unborn child
-
Tuscany, Aldi coming to a busy Decatur intersection
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-