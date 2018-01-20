CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - With the weather getting slightly warmer, the ice around Central Illinois is starting to get thinner.

On Saturday, the Clinton Fire Department held their ice rescue training course for their newest fire fighters.

Fire crews say, it takes minimum of 4 people to perform an ice rescue and time is one of the biggest factors when it come to saving a victim.

Fire fighters also say that ice fishers should drill a test hole next to the bank of where ever they are fishing before they begin fishing on the ice and they should always fish with a buddy.

The Clinton Fire Department ice rescue team has been around three and a half years and they hope to eventually have a scuba dive team as well.

