Mobile food bank distribution

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Clinton American Legion played host to the Eastern Illinois Food Bank for their monthly mobile food distribution.

The Mobile Food Bank was open to all eligible residents in Dewitt County who are low income. Those who pass out the food are all volunteers and officials with the American Legion say that they host the food distribution so they can give back to the community that has supported them for so many years.

To qualify a family of 4 must make less then $3,793 a month.

For information on food distributions through out Central Illinois held by the Eastern Illinois food bank.