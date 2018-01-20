High School pilot programs

ILLINOIS, (WAND) - High Schools across Illinois are testing an approach that allows students to learn at their own pace

10 districts statewide, are part of a pilot competency-based learning program. The approach puts the responsibility to study and master skills on the students by letting them make their own decisions. Students turn to peers and online searches for answers before they lean on teachers for help.

The pilots were approved by the Illinois State Board of Education in 2017. Schools are in various stages of planning and implementation.

