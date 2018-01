TERRE HAUTE, IN -- In a pivotal conference matchup between two teams jockeying for position in the middle of the Missouri Valley, Indiana State dominated Illinois State, 84-54.

Indiana State (10-10, 5-3) sprinted out to a 42-27 lead at halftime and never looked back. They led by as much as 40 in the second half.

Phil Fayne led Illinois State (10-10, 4-4) with 13 points. The Redbirds will look to bounce back Wednesday at Northern Iowa.