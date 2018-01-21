A shooting at a house party in Urbana has left 2 people injured

URBANA, Ill. (WAND)-On Sunday, January 21, 2018 at approximately 2:04 AM, Urbana police officers were dispatched to multiple reports of multiple shots fired in the 800 block of West Springfield. Officers arrived quickly thereafter and found a large house party with 200 or more people present.

Officers located two victims of gunshot wounds. Those victims were transported to Carle Emergency Department. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that multiple offenders, believed to be at least 5 in total, came to the house and attempted to gain entry to the house party. The offenders were denied entry to the house.

Two other persons were present when the offenders were denied entry. The offender then proceeded to rob the two uninvolved persons of personal property. The offenders displayed at least one handgun during the course of the robbery. As the robbery was being committed, several people from the house party came outside and the group offenders began shooting. Multiple shots were fired. At least one gunshot entered the house and struck an uninvolved female victim. The offenders fled eastbound from the scene on foot.

The victims of the gunshot wounds are a 23-year-old female from Champaign and a 21- year-old female University of Illinois student. The 23-year-old female has a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the back. The 21-year-old female has a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Responding to the initial call of shots fired were officers and deputies from the Champaign Police Department, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, University of Illinois Police Department, and Urbana Police Department.

Also assisting with the incident is a crime scene investigator from the Illinois State Police and detectives from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force. Anyone that was present at the house party or anyone that has video or photographs from the party or the incident are encouraged to contact detectives from the Urbana Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with further information is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS or text “CCTip” plus the information to CRIMES (274637).