Historic gem apart of the Lincoln Trail

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A historic gem just an hour North of Decatur.

The David Davis Mansion is just one of many stops along the Lincoln Trail. The nineteenth-century estate tells the story of Judge David Davis, whose influence on Abraham Lincoln's legal and political career was crucial to President Lincoln's success.

The Mansion features collections of mid-nineteenth-century decorative arts and technological conveniences, illustrating the life of a prosperous Victorian family.

Twice a year the mansion opens up their doors even further for people to get the opportunity to get a look at the mechanical side of the Mansion.

For more information the Mansion the David Davis Manson website has details about tickets and times.