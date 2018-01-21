Bald Eagle released back into the wild

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Bald Eagle was released on Sunday in Central Illinois after months of rehabilitation for injuries she received in a fight.

Martha was released at Lake Lou Yaeger in Litchfield as dozens of onlookers rooted her on.

Martha was found last April in a ditch just outside the entrance to Rainmaker Campground near Butler.

Rescuers say, Martha was clawed under the neck area, and workers at the Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow wanted to make sure all of those injuries healed