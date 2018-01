SHELBYVILLE -- Shelbyville quarterback Turner Pullen is coming off a record breaking season on the gridiron, and the offers are starting to come in.

Pullen tweeted out Saturday that he's picked up an offer from McKendree, and preferred walk on offers from Illinois State and Eastern Illinois.

The senior showcased an electric dual-threat ability throughout his high school career, breaking James Robinson's all time Illinois scoring record with 962 points.