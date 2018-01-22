2 sought for stealing credit cards

Posted:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Champaign need help locating two suspects who used stolen credit cards to purchase items. 

Police say the two suspects made purchases at County Market at 2901 W. Kirby and at Piccadilly Liquor at 2202 West John Street in Champaign.  

One suspect is described as a heavyset black male with glasses, wearing a black hat and plaid jacket. The second suspect is a white male with facial hair, wearing a white ball cap and black jacket. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS. 

