2018 WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES LISTINGS NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app NBC Primetime and “Primetime Plus” Coverage Live Across All Time Zones NBCSN Will Present Live Primetime Coverage 24-Hours, Seven Platforms, Every Olympic Sport – Subject to Change – These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app. During the PyeongChang Games, please consult NBCOlympics.com for the most complete daily listings. For the first time ever at a Winter Olympics, NBC will broadcast Olympic primetime competition live across all time zones . Whether daytime, primetime or “Primetime Plus” (formerly the late night show). For NBC, all times listed are ET unless otherwise noted . On the following days, viewers in the Mountain and Pacific time zones will receive an additional 30 minutes in their respective primetime windows: Feb. 10, Feb. 13-14, Feb. 17, Feb. 19, Feb. 21 and Feb. 23. On the following days, viewers in the Pacific time zone will receive an additional 30 minutes in their primetime window: Feb. 12, Feb. 15-16, Feb. 18, Feb. 20 and Feb. 22. The cable channels, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, are live across during the PyeongChang Games. For NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA all times listed are ET. For the latest Olympic TV schedule information, please go to NBCOlympics.com. During the PyeongChang Games, NBCOlympics.com will have the most up-to-date listings and information. NBCOlympics.com will provide more than 1,800 hours of live event competition from the PyeongChang Games. The site will serve as the preeminent destination for Olympic content and the exclusive home of Olympic video coverage, offering for the first Winter Games, live streaming of the NBC broadcast network, including primetime and primetime-plus programming, plus event rewinds and extensive video highlights. Please go to NBCOlympics.com for more details. For more information about NBC Sports Group, our releases and latest news, please visit NBCSportsGroupPressBox.com. Listings looking ahead two days in advance will be sent daily throughout the PyeongChang Games, beginning February 5. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7 (DAY -2) NBCSN 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Men’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Training Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia NBCSN HIGHLIGHTS: Alpine Skiing – Olympic coverage kicks off with the world’s fastest Alpine skiers in training runs of the men’s downhill.

Curling – The Olympic debut of Curling’s mixed doubles event gets underway with the U.S. brother-sister duo of Matt and Becca Hamilton facing Olympic Athlete(s) from Russia in a round-robin match.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8 (DAY -1) NBC 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Figure Skating – Team Event (LIVE) Men’s Short Program Pairs’ Short Program Freestyle Skiing – Men’s & Women’s Moguls Competition 10:05 p.m. – 1:35 a.m. (MT) Primetime Encore 8:30 p.m. – Midnight (PT) Primetime Encore 2:08 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (ET) Primetime Encore 1:08 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. (CT) Primetime Encore 3:38 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (MT) Primetime Encore 2 2:38 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (PT) Primetime Encore 2 NBCSN 2 a.m. – 6 a.m. Mixed Doubles Curling Canada vs. Norway China vs. Switzerland 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. Mixed Doubles Curling U.S. vs. Canada (LIVE) China vs. South Korea Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Normal Hill Competition 8 p.m. – 11:35 p.m. Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Switzerland Men’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Training (LIVE) Men’s Luge – Training 11:35 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. South Korea (LIVE) NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime): Figure Skating – Figure Skating’s team competition begins with the men’s and pairs’ short programs. Top contenders include the United States, Olympic Athlete(s) from Russia and Canada.

Freestyle Skiing – Qualifying-round action in Freestyle Skiing features the men’s and women’s moguls. Canadian Mikael Kingsbury, the men’s favorite, is among the most dominant athletes in any winter sport. NBCSN HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime): Curling – Mixed doubles round-robin competition continues with Team USA taking on Switzerland, and live coverage of Team USA taking on South Korea.

Alpine Skiing, Luge – Coverage includes Alpine (men’s downhill) and Luge (men’s singles) training runs. NBCSN HIGHLIGHTS (Daytime): Curling – Mixed doubles round-robin competition continues with Canada taking on Norway. Mixed doubles round-robin competition continues with China taking on reigning world champion Switzerland, live coverage of Team USA versus Canada, and a matchup between China and South Korea.

Skiing Jumping – The men’s individual normal hill event begins with qualifying-round jumps. Japanese legend Noriaki Kasai, 45, will be participating in his record-breaking eighth Winter Olympics. Top contenders include 2014 Olympic gold medalist Kamil Stoch of Poland. FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9 (DAY 0) NBC 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Opening Ceremony 9 p.m. – Midnight (MT) Primetime Encore 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. (PT) Primetime Encore 12:38 a.m. – 3:38 a.m. (ET) Primetime Encore 11:38 p.m. – 2:38 a.m. (CT) Primetime Encore 1:38 a.m. – 4:38 a.m. (MT) Primetime Encore 2 12:38 a.m. – 3:38 a.m. (PT) Primetime Encore 2 NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime): Opening Ceremony – Let the Games begin! Mike Tirico and Katie Couric host coverage of the Opening Ceremony celebrates the official start of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang. This marks the first time a South Korean city has staged a Winter Games; Seoul was the summer host in 1988. SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10 (DAY 1) NBC 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Men's Snowboarding – Slopestyle Competition Short Track – Gold Medal Final Men's Ski Jumping – Individual Normal Hill Gold Medal Final Men’s Luge – Singles Competition 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Figure Skating – Team Event (LIVE) Ice Dancing Short Dance Ladies’ Short Program Men’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Gold Medal Final 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (MT) Figure Skating – Team Event (LIVE) Ice Dancing Short Dance Ladies’ Short Program Men’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Gold Medal Final 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (PT) Figure Skating – Team Event (LIVE) Ice Dancing Short Dance Ladies’ Short Program Men’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Gold Medal Final 11:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Figure Skating – Team Event (LIVE) Pairs’ Free Skate 9:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. (PT) Primetime Encore 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. (MT) Primetime Encore 12:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. (ET) Primetime Encore 11:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. (CT) Primetime Encore 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. (MT) Primetime Encore 2 1 a.m. – 4 a.m. (PT) Primetime Encore 2 NBCSN 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. Women's Cross Country – Skiathlon Gold Medal Final (LIVE) Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. China 5 a.m. – 7:35 a.m. Short Track – Gold Medal Final (LIVE) 7:35 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Men's Ski Jumping – Individual Normal Hill Gold Medal Final (LIVE) Men's Snowboarding – Slopestyle Competition 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Men’s Luge – Singles Competition 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Women's Speed Skating – 3,000m Gold Medal Final Women's Biathlon – 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Final Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Norway 7 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. Olympic Ice Men’s Snowboarding – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final (LIVE) 9:45 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Finland Women’s Snowboarding – Slopestyle Competition (LIVE) 1:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m. Mixed Doubles Curling – Canada vs. South Korea USA 7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Women’s Ice Hockey – Switzerland vs. South Korea (LIVE) OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA 5 a.m. – 7 a.m. Medal Ceremonies (LIVE) 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. Olympic Channel News (OBS) 10 a.m. – Noon Olympic Channel News (OBS) Noon – 12:30 p.m. Winter Olympics Daily 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. Winter Olympics Daily (Encore) 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Olympic Channel News (OBS) 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Winter Olympics Daily (Encore) 6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Winter Olympics Daily (Encore) 7 p.m. – 11p.m. Olympic Channel News (OBS) 11p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel News (OBS) NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime): Figure Skating – Team competition continues in Figure Skating with the short dance and the ladies’ short program.

Alpine Skiing – In Alpine, the “Attacking Vikings” of Norway – led by three-time Olympic medalist Aksel Lund Svindal – are among those seeking to prevent Austria’s Matthias Mayer from becoming the first repeat Olympic champion in the men’s downhill. NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Daytime): Snowboarding – Snowboarding men’s slopestyle gets underway with qualifying

Short Track – Short Track, hugely popular in the host nation, begins with the men’s 1500m, plus qualifying in the women’s 500m and 3000m relay. South Korean-born Viktor Ahn , now representing Olympic Athlete(s) from Russia, could become the most decorated Olympic short track skater of all time. Ghana-born and Virginia-raised Maame Biney , 18, leads Team USA in the women’s 500m.

Ski Jumping – Ski Jumping medals are determined in the men’s individual normal hill.

Luge – Luge competition starts with the first two runs (of four) in men’s singles. NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime Plus): Figure Skating – Team competition continues in Figure Skating with the pairs’ free skate. NBCSN HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime): Snowboarding – In the men’s slopestyle final, a medal-contending trio from Canada includes 2014 Sochi bronze medalist Mark McMorris , competing less than a year after a near-death snowboarding accident. The top U.S. contender is Chris Corning . Women’s slopestyle kicks off with qualifying rounds. Defending Olympic champion Jamie Anderson leads a strong U.S. contingent that includes 20-year-old Julia Marino and 17-year-old Hailey Langland .

Curling – Mixed doubles round-robin competition continues with Team USA facing Finland, and Canada taking on South Korea. NBCSN HIGHLIGHTS (Daytime): Cross-Country Skiing – Coverage includes Cross-Country (women’s skiathlon).

Curling – Mixed doubles round-robin competition continues featuring a matchup between Team USA and China, Team USA taking on Norway, Team USA facing Finland, and Canada taking on South Korea.

Short Track – Short Track, hugely popular in the host nation, begins with the men’s 1500m, plus qualifying in the women’s 500m and 3000m relay. South Korean-born Viktor Ahn , now representing Olympic Athlete(s) from Russia, could become the most decorated Olympic short track skater of all time. Ghana-born and Virginia-raised Maame Biney , 18, leads Team USA in the women’s 500m.

Ski Jumping – In the men’s individual normal hill final, up-and-comer Kevin Bickner , 21, represents Team USA in a field that includes 45-year-old Japanese legend Noriaki Kasai and defending Olympic champ Kamil Stoch of Poland.

Snowboarding – The men’s slopestyle event begins with qualifying runs, followed by the final later in the day. Canada is home to multiple contenders, including 2014 Sochi bronze medalist Mark McMorris , who competes less than a year removed from a near-death snowboarding accident. The top U.S. contender is Chris Corning . Women’s slopestyle kicks off with qualifying rounds. Defending Olympic champion Jamie Anderson leads a strong U.S. contingent that includes 20-year-old Julia Marino and 17-year-old Hailey Langland .

Luge – The men’s singles event in luge begins with the first two (of four) runs. Team USA has outside contenders in Chris Mazdzer and 2014 Olympian Tucker West , but Austria (2017 world champion Wolfgang Kindl ) and Germany (2010 and 2014 Olympic champ Felix Loch ) boast the sliders to beat.

Speed Skating – In speed skating, the women’s 3,000m features two racing legends who’ve combined to win 17 Olympic medals: Ireen Wuest (8) of the Netherlands and Claudia Pechstein (9) of Germany.

Biathlon – In biathlon, it’s the women’s 7.5km sprint event, where Vermont native Susan Dunklee could give Team USA its first-ever Olympic medal in the sport.

Jimmy Roberts will host Winter Olympics Daily, a 30-minute studio show providing features, storytelling, commentary, and highlights, including a "Meet the Olympic Press" segment that will bring together contributing journalists to discuss all the daily news and storylines surrounding PyeongChang.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide live coverage of the pageantry and exhilaration surrounding every Olympic medal ceremony from the PyeongChang Medal Plaza.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide 20 hours of the most comprehensive news and highlights coverage from PyeongChang every day via the Olympic Channel News Service.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11 (DAY 2)

NBC

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Men’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final

Men’s Biathlon – 10km Sprint Gold Medal Final

Men’s Cross Country – Skiathlon Gold Medal Final

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Free Skate

Ladies’ Free Skate

Ice Dancing Free Dance

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom Competition (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Gold Medal Final

Women’s Snowboard – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final

Men’s Luge – Singles Gold Medal Final Runs

11:35 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Snowboarding – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

11 p.m. – 3 a.m. (MT)

Primetime Encore

10 p.m. – 2 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore

1 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

Midnight – 3:30 a.m. (CT)

Primetime Encore

3 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (MT)

Primetime Encore 2

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Finland (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Men’s Biathlon – 10km Sprint Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final

Men’s Cross Country – Skiathlon Gold Medal Final

1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Tiebreaker

Men’s Luge – Singles Gold Medal Final Runs

Medal Ceremonies

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Men’s Biathlon – 10km Sprint Gold Medal Final

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Women’s Snowboarding – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal

11:30 p.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal (replay)

Men’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final

USA

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime):

Figure Skating – Live coverage features the final phases of the Figure Skating team event.

Alpine Skiing – Alpine star Mikael Shiffrin of the U.S. in run 1 (of 2) of the women’s giant slalom.

Freestyle Skiing – Jaelin Kauf and Morgan Schild should contend for medals against Australian Britt Cox and the Dufour-Lapointe sisters of Canada in the women’s moguls final.

Snowboarding – Snowboarding coverage includes the women’s slopestyle final, where defending gold medalist Jamie Anderson leads a strong U.S. contingent that includes 20-year-old Julia Marino and 17-year-old Hailey Langland .

Luge – Americans Chris Mazdzer and Tucker West seek to challenge luge powers Germany and Austria in the final runs of men’s singles.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Daytime):

Speed Skating – Speed Skating coverage features the men’s 5000m, where the Netherlands – after a podium sweep in Sochi – remains a force.

Men’s Biathlon – The U.S. enters PyeongChang with multiple shots at a first-ever Olympic podium in biathlon, including Lake Placid, N.Y., native Lowell Bailey in the men’s 10km sprint.

Cross-Country Skiing – The men’s Cross-Country skiathlon event.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime Plus):

Alpine Skiing – Alpine skiing multi-medal threat Mikaela Shiffrin of Colorado targets her first PyeongChang podium in run 2 of the women’s giant slalom.

Snowboarding – 17-year-old sensation Chloe Kim and U.S. teammate Kelly Clark, the most decorated Olympic snowboarder of all time, look to advance in qualifying-round women’s halfpipe action.

NBCSN HIGHLIGHTS:

Women’s Ice Hockey – The U.S. women’s hockey team begins Group A play against Finland. Team USA, led by two-time Olympic silver medalist Hilary Knight , enters PyeongChang as the co-favorite for gold with rival Canada.

Speed Skating – Speed Skating coverage features the men’s 5000m, where the Netherlands – after a podium sweep in Sochi – remains a force. Two-time defending Olympic champion Sven Kramer leads the dominant Dutch in the men’s 5000m.

Biathlon –The U.S. enters PyeongChang with multiple shots at a first-ever Olympic medal in Biathlon, including Lake Placid, N.Y., native Lowell Bailey in the men’s 10km sprint. The U.S. could claim its first-ever Olympic medal in the sport in PyeongChang. Top contenders include France’s Martin Fourcade , a three-time medalist at the Sochi Games.

Cross-Country Skiing – In the men’s skiathlon, Norwegian Martin Johnsrud Sundby , a three-time World Cup season title winner, seeks to extend his nation’s rich history in Cross-Country with his first Olympic gold.

Luge – Americans Chris Mazdzer and Tucker West seek to challenge luge powers Germany and Austria in the final two runs of men’s singles.

Curling – A tiebreaker match (if necessary) to determine who will advance to the semifinals of mixed doubles, in addition to two mixed doubles semifinal games (teams TBD).

Medal Ceremonies – Coverage of notable podium ceremonies from the Medals Plaza in PyeongChang.

Figure Skating – Liam McHugh will host Olympic Ice Presented by Toyota, a new live, daily figure skating show. He will be joined by co-host Tanith White and analyst Scott Hamilton for in-depth coverage of all things Figure Skating, including a preview of the team competition’s final events.

Snowboarding – Snowboarding coverage includes the women’s slopestyle final, where defending gold medalist Jamie Anderson leads a strong U.S. contingent that includes 20-year-old Julia Marino and 17-year-old Hailey Langland.

USA HIGHLIGHTS:

Women’s Ice Hockey – In hockey, a women’s Group A match-up features Canada against Olympic Athlete(s) from Russia. Canada seeks a fifth consecutive Olympic gold, coming off a dramatic win over rival Team USA in the 2014 final.

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA HIGHLIGHTS:

Jimmy Roberts will host Winter Olympics Daily, a 30-minute studio show providing features, storytelling, commentary, and highlights, including a "Meet the Olympic Press" segment that will bring together contributing journalists to discuss all the daily news and storylines surrounding PyeongChang.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide live coverage of the pageantry and exhilaration surrounding every Olympic medal ceremony from the PyeongChang Medal Plaza.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide 20 hours of the most comprehensive news and highlights coverage from PyeongChang every day via the Olympic Channel News Service.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 12 (DAY 3)

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Gold Medal Final

Women’s Ski Jumping – Individual Normal Hill Gold Medal Final

Women’s Luge – Singles Competition

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Downhill Run (LIVE)

Snowboarding

Women’s Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

Women’s Speed Skating – 1,500m Gold Medal Final

5 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Downhill Run (LIVE)

Snowboarding

Women’s Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

Women’s Speed Skating – 1,500m Gold Medal Final

12:05 – 2 a.m.

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Slalom Gold Medal Final Run (LIVE)

Men’s Snowboarding – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

Midnight – 3:30 a.m. (MT)

Primetime Encore

11:35 p.m. – 3:05 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

1 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. (CT)

Primetime Encore

3:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (MT)

Primetime Encore 2

3:05 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

2:40 p.m. – 5:10 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Switzerland vs. Japan (LIVE)

5:10 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Women’s Luge – Singles Competition (LIVE)

Women’s Biathlon – Pursuit Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Gold Medal Final

Women’s Ice Hockey – Sweden vs. South Korea (LIVE)

Women’s Luge – Singles Competition

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Women’s Ski Jumping – Individual Normal Hill Gold Medal Final

Men’s Biathlon – Pursuit Gold Medal Final

Women’s Speed Skating – 1,500m Gold Medal Final

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Ice Hockey – Game of the Day (replay)

Olympic Ice

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal (replay)

Ice Hockey – Game of the Day II (replay)

11:30 p.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Men’s Snowboarding – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

Mixed Doubles Curling – Bronze Medal Match

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime):

Alpine Skiing – Austria’s Marcel Hirscher – winner of six consecutive alpine overall World Cup titles – begins pursuit of an elusive Olympic gold medal in the super combined event’s downhill phase.

Snowboarding – Snowboarding phenom Chloe Kim , a 17-year-old Californian born to South Korean immigrants, leads a women’s halfpipe field that includes 34-year-old compatriot Kelly Clark , the 2002 Olympic champion. Extreme sports icon Shaun White makes his PyeongChang debut in men’s halfpipe qualifying.

Speed Skating – In Speed Skating, Heather Bergsma and Brittany Bowe give Team USA podium potential in the women’s 1500m.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Daytime):

Freestyle Skiing – In Freestyle Skiing, Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury seeks to solidify his place among the world’s most dominant athletes with an Olympic moguls gold.

Women’s Ski Jumping – Ski Jumping returns to the Olympic stage after its Sochi debut, with American Sarah Hendrickson looking to disrupt a duel between Japanese veteran Sara Takanashi and 2014 gold medalist Carina Vogt of Germany.

Women’s Luge – Luge begins as 2014 bronze medalist Erin Hamlin of Team USA looks to again disrupt the sport’s German hegemony.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime Plus):

Alpine Skiing – The ultimate test of Alpine versatility concludes with the slalom phase of the men’s super combined, featuring Austrian standout Marcel Hirscher and 2006 Olympic gold medalist Ted Ligety of Team USA.

Snowboarding – Men’s halfpipe Snowboarding qualification continues, with Shaun White in pursuit of a third Olympic title.

NBCSN HIGHLIGHTS:

Women’s Ice Hockey – A women’s hockey Group B match-up features Switzerland versus Japan. A women’s Hockey Group B match-up pits Sweden against South Korea. Game of the Day (teams TBD).

Biathlon – The U.S. could claim its first Olympic medal in Biathlon at the PyeongChang Games; candidates for the honor include Susan Dunklee in the women’s 10km pursuit. Four years after a breakthrough bronze of her own in Sochi.

Luge – Erin Hamlin begins pursuit of the second-ever U.S. medal in women’s Luge (runs 1 & 2).

Medal Ceremonies – Coverage of notable podium ceremonies from the Medals Plaza in PyeongChang.

Freestyle Skiing – In Freestyle Skiing, Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury seeks to solidify his place among the world’s most dominant athletes with an Olympic moguls gold.

Women’s Ski Jumping – Ski Jumping returns to the Olympic stage after its Sochi debut, with American Sarah Hendrickson looking to disrupt a duel between Japanese veteran Sara Takanashi and 2014 gold medalist Carina Vogt of Germany.

Biathlon – Lowell Bailey , who last season became the first Biathlon world champion from the U.S. by winning the 20km individual event, has dark-horse potential here in the 12.5km pursuit.

Speed Skating – Heather Bergsma and Brittany Bowe , meanwhile, are strong contenders in the women’s 1500m, as Team USA looks to bounce back from speed skating struggles in Sochi.

Figure Skating – Liam McHugh will host Olympic Ice Presented by Toyota, a live, daily figure skating show. He will be joined by co-host Tanith White and analyst Scott Hamilton for in-depth coverage of all things Figure Skating, including a look-ahead to tomorrow’s start of the pairs’ competition.

Curling – The second of two mixed doubles Curling semifinal matches, in addition to the mixed doubles bronze medal match (teams TBD).

Snowboarding – Two-time Olympic champion Shaun White makes his PyeongChang debut in men’s halfpipe qualification. Teammate Ben Ferguson is among the challengers to White, but the top threat will likely be Scotty James of Australia, who topped the halfpipe podium more than any other man last season.

CNBC HIGHLIGHTS:

Curling – The first of two Curling mixed doubles semifinal matches (teams TBD).

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA HIGHLIGHTS:

Jimmy Roberts will host Winter Olympics Daily, a 30-minute studio show providing features, storytelling, commentary, and highlights, including a "Meet the Olympic Press" segment that will bring together contributing journalists to discuss all the daily news and storylines surrounding PyeongChang.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide live coverage of the pageantry and exhilaration surrounding every Olympic medal ceremony from the PyeongChang Medal Plaza.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide 20 hours of the most comprehensive news and highlights coverage from PyeongChang every day via the Olympic Channel News Service.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13 (DAY 4)

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Speed Skating – 1,500m Gold Medal Final

Women’s Luge – Singles Gold Medal Final Runs

Cross Country – Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Gold Medal Finals

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program (LIVE)

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom, First Run (LIVE)

Men’s Snowboarding – Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

6 p.m. – 10:05 p.m. (MT)

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program (LIVE)

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom, First Run (LIVE)

Men’s Snowboarding – Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

5 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program (LIVE)

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom, First Run (LIVE)

Men’s Snowboarding – Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

12:05 a.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom, Gold Medal Final Run (LIVE)

Short Track – Gold Medal Final

12:05 a.m. – 3:35 a.m. (MT)

Primetime Encore

11:05 p.m. – 2:35 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore

1:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

12:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. (CT)

Primetime Encore

3:35 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (MT)

Primetime Encore 2

2:35 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Canada vs. Finland (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Women’s Luge – Singles Gold Medal Final Runs

Cross Country – Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Competition

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Speed Skating – 1,500m Gold Medal Final

Women’s Luge – Singles Gold Medal Final Runs

Cross Country – Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Gold Medal Finals

12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Short Track – Gold Medal Final

Mixed Doubles Curling – Bronze Medal Match (replay)

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Medal Ceremonies

Ice Hockey – Game of the Day (replay)

7 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program (LIVE)

10:10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Sweden vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

12:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. South Korea

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Gold Medal Match

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime):

Figure Skating – And in Figure Skating, coverage features the Pairs’ short program, where Team USA is represented by the husband-and-wife duo of Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim .

Alpine Skiing – Alpine multi-medal threat Mikaela Shiffrin , who in 2014 became the youngest-ever Olympic slalom champion, begins her title defense as the heavy favorite (run 1 of 2).

Snowboarding – American Shaun White targets a third Olympic halfpipe gold against a field that also features Oregon’s Ben Ferguson and Australia’s Scotty James.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Daytime):

Speed Skating – In Speed Skating, the men’s 1500m features American Joey Mantia and 35-year-old compatriot Shani Davis , who took silver at this distance in 2006 and 2010.

Luge – Team USA’s Erin Hamlin , bronze medalist in 2014, looks to again disrupt the German hegemony in women’s luge.

Cross-Country Skiing – Coverage also includes Cross-Country (men’s and women’s individual sprint events).

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime Plus):

Alpine Skiing – Alpine coverage includes U.S. sensation Mikaela Shiffrin ’s attempt to become the first back-to-back Olympic champion in women’s slalom (run 2 of 2).

Short Track – Short Track-crazed South Korea could celebrate gold in the women’s 500m, where Choi Min-Jeong and Shim Suk-Hee are among the favorites, with 18-year-old upstart Maame Biney of Virginia an outside contender. Short Track action also includes qualifying in the men’s 1000m and men’s 5000m relay.

NBCSN HIGHLIGHTS:

Hockey – Four-time defending champion Canada continues Women’s Group A play against Finland. Hilary Knight and Brianna Decker lead Team USA in Group A action against Olympic Athlete(s) from Russia. Game of the Day (teams TBD). Sweden and Switzerland face off in Women’s Group B action.

Cross-Country Skiing – The Cross-Country men’s and women’s individual sprint events begin; Team USA’s Sadie Bjornsen is a contender in the latter.

Luge – Luge action includes run 3 (of 4) in women’s singles, as Erin Hamlin of New York continues pursuit of another Olympic podium after earning Team USA’s first-ever Olympic singles medal in 2014.

Speed Skating – In Speed Skating, the men’s 1500m features American Joey Mantia and 35-year-old compatriot Shani Davis , who took silver at this distance in 2006 and 2010.

Short Track – In Short Track, South Korea’s Choi Min-Jeong and Shim Suk-Hee enter the women’s 500m (final) as favorites on home ice, while 18-year-old Maame Biney gives the U.S. an outside contender. Reigning world champion Seo Yi-Ra headlines a deep South Korean contingent in the men’s 1000m (qualifying), with J.R. Celski and John-Henry Krueger leading Team USA. Coverage also includes the men’s 5000m relay (qualifying).

Curling – Curling’s first Olympic mixed doubles competition nears conclusion with the bronze medal final (teams TBD). The men’s Curling round-robin phase begins as John Shuster -skipped Team USA takes on host South Korea.

Medal Ceremonies – Coverage of notable podium ceremonies from the Medals Plaza in PyeongChang.

Figure Skating – Figure Skating coverage features early groups in the pairs’ short program. Liam McHugh will host Olympic Ice Presented by Toyota, a live, daily figure skating show. He will be joined by co-host Tanith White and analyst Scott Hamilton for in-depth coverage of all things Figure Skating, including a preview of the pairs’ short program.

CNBC HIGHLIGHTS:

Curling – The first-ever Olympic gold medal final in mixed doubles Curling will be awarded (teams TBD).

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA HIGHLIGHTS:

Jimmy Roberts will host Winter Olympics Daily, a 30-minute studio show providing features, storytelling, commentary, and highlights, including a "Meet the Olympic Press" segment that will bring together contributing journalists to discuss all the daily news and storylines surrounding PyeongChang.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide live coverage of the pageantry and exhilaration surrounding every Olympic medal ceremony from the PyeongChang Medal Plaza.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide 20 hours of the most comprehensive news and highlights coverage from PyeongChang every day via the Olympic Channel News Service.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14 (DAY 5)

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Luge – Doubles Gold Medal Final

Men’s Nordic Combined –Individual Normal Hill/10 km Gold Medal Final

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Super G Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Skeleton – Competition (LIVE)

Women’s Speed Skating – 1,000m Gold Medal Final

6 p.m. – 10:05 p.m. (MT)

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Super G Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Skeleton – Competition (LIVE)

Women’s Speed Skating – 1,000m Gold Medal Final

5 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Super G Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Skeleton – Competition (LIVE)

Women’s Speed Skating – 1,000m Gold Medal Final

12:05 a.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Men’s Snowboard Cross Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Skeleton – Competition

12:05 a.m. – 3:35 a.m. (MT)

Primetime Encore

11:05 p.m. – 2:35 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore

1:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

12:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. (CT)

Primetime Encore

3:35 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (MT)

Primetime Encore 2

2:35 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

2:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Women’s Speed Skating – 1,000m Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Nordic Combined –Individual Normal Hill/10 km Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Skeleton – Training

6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Luge – Doubles Gold Medal Final

Women’s Skeleton – Training

11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Women’s Biathlon – 15km Gold Medal Final

1:15 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women Curling – Denmark vs. Sweden

Medal Ceremonies

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

10:10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Canada (LIVE)

12:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Great Britain

USA

2:30 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – South Korea vs. Japan (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Women’s Curling – Great Britain vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey –Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Slovakia (LIVE)

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Japan

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Finland vs. Germany (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime):

Figure Skating – The Figure Skating pairs’ free skate concludes.

Alpine Skiing – Lake Placid native Andrew Weibrecht eyes a third consecutive Alpine medal in the men’s super-G.

Skeleton – Latvia’s Martins Dukurs and South Korea’s Yun Sung-Bin begin their duel for men’s Skeleton gold in run 1 (of 4), while 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Matt Antoine will likely lead the U.S.

Speed Skating – Among the most anticipated Speed Skating events in PyeongChang is the women’s 1000m, with reigning world champion Heather Bergsma of Team USA facing a deep international field.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Daytime):

Luge – The two entrants from Luge superpower Germany are the sleds to beat in doubles, with Team USA’s duo of Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman among the outside contenders.

Nordic Combined – Germany also boasts the reigning world champion (Johannes Rydzek) and Olympic gold medalist (Eric Frenzel) in Nordic Combined’s individual normal hill event.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime Plus):

Snowboarding – Snowboarding coverage includes the high-speed, high-flying drama of men’s snowboard cross, where Pierre Vaultier of France seeks back-to-back Olympic golds against a deep U.S. contingent.

Skeleton – Also, run 2 (of 4) in men’s Skeleton, where Latvia’s Martins Dukurs and South Korea’s Yun Sung-Bin continue their PyeongChang duel.

NBCSN HIGHLIGHTS:

Nordic Combined – Germany has 1-2 potential in the Nordic Combined individual normal hill event, boasting the reigning world champion, Johannes Rydzek , and defending Olympic gold medalist, Eric Frenzel .

Skeleton – Training runs in women’s Skeleton.

Speed Skating – Among the most anticipated Speed Skating events in PyeongChang is the women’s 1000m, with reigning world champion Heather Bergsma of Team USA facing a deep international field that includes recent world record-setter Nao Kodaira of Japan.

Hockey – On the opening day of men’s Hockey competition, Team USA – comprising collegiate athletes, American Hockey League players and others competing professionally overseas – faces Slovenia in Group B action. Game of the Day (teams TBD). Canada and Team USA meet in a Group A showdown, renewing an Olympic rivalry that left off with a dramatic win for Canada in the 2014 gold medal game.

Luge – Coverage of the Luge doubles event, where Germany’s team is likely to duel for gold.

Biathlon – Biathlon coverage includes the women’s 15km individual event. Susan Dunklee is the top American in a field led by Germany’s Laura Dahlmeier , who won six medals at last year’s World Championships, and 2017 world bronze medalist Alexia Runggaldier of Italy.

Curling – Denmark takes on Sweden in a women’s Curling round-robin opener, and Team USA, led by Wisconsin-born skip Nina Roth , takes on Great Britain in round-robin women’s Curling action.

Medal Ceremonies – Coverage of notable podium ceremonies from the Medals Plaza in PyeongChang.

Figure Skating – Figure Skating coverage features early groups in the pairs’ free skate competition. Liam McHugh will host Olympic Ice Presented by Toyota, a live, daily figure skating show. He will be joined by co-host Tanith White and analyst Scott Hamilton for in-depth coverage of all things Figure Skating, including a preview of the pairs’ free skate.

USA HIGHLIGHTS:

Hockey – South Korea faces Japan in Group B women’s Hockey action, followed by Slovakia taking on Olympic Athlete(s) from Russia in a Group B men’s Hockey tilt.

Curling – Great Britain faces Olympic Athlete(s) from Russia in round-robin women’s Curling action.

CNBC HIGHLIGHTS:

Curling – Team USA takes on Japan in round-robin women’s Curling action.

Hockey – Finland and Germany meet in Group C men’s Hockey action.

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA HIGHLIGHTS:

Jimmy Roberts will host Winter Olympics Daily, a 30-minute studio show providing features, storytelling, commentary, and highlights, including a "Meet the Olympic Press" segment that will bring together contributing journalists to discuss all the daily news and storylines surrounding PyeongChang.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide live coverage of the pageantry and exhilaration surrounding every Olympic medal ceremony from the PyeongChang Medal Plaza.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide 20 hours of the most comprehensive news and highlights coverage from PyeongChang every day via the Olympic Channel News Service.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15 (DAY 6)

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women’s Cross Country – 10km Gold Medal Final

Men’s Speed Skating – 10,000m Gold Medal Final

8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Figure Skating – Men’s Short Program (LIVE)

Women’s Snowboard Cross Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Skeleton – Gold Medal Final Runs (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Competition

Women’s Cross Country – 10km Gold Medal Final

5 p.m. – 10:05 p.m. (PT)

Figure Skating – Men’s Short Program (LIVE)

Women’s Snowboard Cross Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Skeleton – Gold Medal Final Runs (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Competition

Women’s Cross Country – 10km Gold Medal Final

1:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Luge – Team Relay Gold Medal Final

Men’s Biathlon – 20km Gold Medal Final

Midnight – 4:30 a.m. (MT)

Primetime Encore

11:35 p.m. – 4:05 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

1 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. (CT)

Primetime Encore

4:05 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Norway vs. Sweden (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Women’s Cross Country – 10km Gold Medal Final

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Switzerland vs. Canada (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – Noon

Luge – Team Relay Gold Medal Final

Men’s Speed Skating – 10,000m Gold Medal Final

Noon – 2 p.m.

Men’s Biathlon – 20km Gold Medal Final

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Italy

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Figure Skating – Men’s Short Program (LIVE)

11 p.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Sweden

Men’s Cross Country – 15km Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

USA

2:30 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Finland (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Canada vs. Norway

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Czech Republic vs. South Korea (LIVE)

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Switzerland

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Slovakia (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime):

Figure Skating – Men’s Figure Skating begins with the short program, as 18-year-old Salt Lake City native Nathan Chen looks to confirm his status as a gold medal contender against a deep international field.

Snowboarding – With an eye on redemption, in Snowboarding, is Team USA’s Lindsey Jacobellis , who memorably fell short of gold in snowboard cross at the 2006 Games.

Skeleton – The final runs of men’s Skeleton feature reigning world champ Martins Dukurs of Latvia and South Korea’s own Yun Sung-Bin , with Americans Matt Antoine (2014 bronze) and John Daly lead the Americans. Daly returns after heartbreak in Sochi, where he dropped from contention when his sled came out of the groove.

Freestyle Skiing – Jessie Diggins leads a strong U.S. contingent in the Cross-Country women’s 10km freestyle, and the Freestyle Skiing women’s aerials event kicks off with qualifying-round jumps.

Cross-Country Skiing – The U.S. enters PyeongChang seeking its first Olympic medal in a women’s Cross-Country event, and a Jessie Diggins-led contingent could achieve that breakthrough in the 10km freestyle. Contenders also include Norwegian star Marit Bjorgen, who continues her quest to become to the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Daytime):

Cross-Country Skiing – The U.S. enters PyeongChang seeking its first Olympic medal in a women’s Cross-Country event, and a Jessie Diggins -led contingent could achieve that breakthrough in the 10km freestyle. Contenders also include Norwegian star Marit Bjorgen , who continues her quest to become to the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time.

Speed Skating – In Speed Skating, world record-holder Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada challenges the Dutch duo of Sven Kramer and defending champion Jorrit Bergsma in the men’s 10,000m.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime Plus):

Luge – Team USA enters Luge’s team relay event with high hopes after a second-place finish at last year’s World Championships.

Biathlon – Lake Placid native and reigning world champion Lowell Bailey shoots and skis for a Biathlon breakthrough in the men’s 20km individual event; entering PyeongChang, the U.S. has never won an Olympic medal in the sport.

NBCSN HIGHLIGHTS:

Hockey – Norway faces Sweden in men’s Group C hockey action. Canada, continuing its quest for a third straight gold, takes on Switzerland in Men’s Group A action. Game of the Day (teams TBD).

Cross-Country Skiing – The U.S. enters PyeongChang seeking its first Olympic medal in a women’s Cross-Country event, and a Jessie Diggins -led contingent could achieve that breakthrough in the 10km freestyle. Contenders also include Norwegian star Marit Bjorgen , who continues her quest to become to the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time. Four years after a “wax scandal” contributed to poor Olympic results by its lofty standard, Norway seeks a return to Cross-Country prominence. Martin Johnsrud Sundby , a surprising 13th in the men’s 15km event in Sochi, is again among the gold medal contenders at that distance.

Luge – Team USA enters Luge’s relay event with high hopes after a second-place finish at last year’s World Championships.

Speed Skating – In Speed Skating, world record holder Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada challenges the Dutch duo of Sven Kramer and defending champion Jorrit Bergsma in the men’s 10,000m.

Biathlon – Lake Placid native and reigning world champion Lowell Bailey shoots and skis for a Biathlon breakthrough in the men’s 20km individual event; entering PyeongChang, the U.S. has never won an Olympic medal in the sport.

Curling – Team USA takes on Italy in a men’s Curling round-robin match. Team USA takes on Sweden in a men’s Curling round-robin match.

Figure Skating – Figure Skating coverage features early groups of the men’s short program. Liam McHugh will host Olympic Ice Presented by Toyota, a live, daily figure skating show. He will be joined by co-host Tanith White and analyst Scott Hamilton for in-depth coverage of all things Figure Skating, including a preview of the men’s short program.

USA HIGHLIGHTS:

Hockey – Finland faces Olympic Athlete(s) from Russia in a Group A women’s Hockey game. Host nation South Korea meets the Czech Republic in a Group A men’s Hockey game.

Curling – Canada takes on Norway in round-robin men’s Curling action.

CNBC HIGHLIGHTS:

Curling – Round-robin action continues in women’s Curling as Team USA takes on Switzerland.

Hockey – The U.S. men’s Hockey team, made up of collegiate athletes, American Hockey League players, and Americans playing professionally overseas, faces Slovakia in Group B action.

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA HIGHLIGHTS:

Jimmy Roberts will host Winter Olympics Daily, a 30-minute studio show providing features, storytelling, commentary, and highlights, including a "Meet the Olympic Press" segment that will bring together contributing journalists to discuss all the daily news and storylines surrounding PyeongChang.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide live coverage of the pageantry and exhilaration surrounding every Olympic medal ceremony from the PyeongChang Medal Plaza.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide 20 hours of the most comprehensive news and highlights coverage from PyeongChang every day via the Olympic Channel News Service.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16 (DAY 7)

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final

Men’s Cross Country – 15km Gold Medal Final

Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Competition

8 p.m. – Midnight

Figure Skating – Men’s Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Super G Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Gold Medal Final

Women’s Skeleton – Competition

5 p.m. – 9:35 p.m. (PT)

Figure Skating – Men’s Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Super G Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Gold Medal Final

Women’s Skeleton – Competition

12:35 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final

Figure Skating – Men’s Postgame

Midnight – 4 a.m. (MT)

Primetime Encore

11:35 p.m. – 3:35 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore

2 a.m. – 5 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

1 a.m. – 4 a.m. (CT)

Primetime Encore

4 a.m. – 5 a.m. (MT)

Primetime Encore 2

3:35 a.m. – 5 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Women’s Curling – Sweden vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

7:10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Sweden vs. Germany (LIVE)

Women’s Skeleton – Competition

10:45 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Women’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final

Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Competition

Medal Ceremonies

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women’s Curling – South Korea vs. Switzerland

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Figure Skating – Men’s Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

10:10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Canada vs. Czech Republic (LIVE)

12:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

USA

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Finland vs. Norway (LIVE)

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Denmark

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime):

Figure Skating – With technical skills that belie his age, 18-year-old Nathan Chen is among Figure Skating’s most extraordinary talents. The Salt Lake City native, whose program features multiple quadruple jumps, brings podium potential to the men’s free skate against an experienced field that includes defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan.

Alpine Skiing – American Lindsey Vonn , 33, could become Alpine Skiing’s oldest female Olympic medalist with a podium effort in the super-G.

Freestyle Skiing – Reigning world champion Ashley Caldwell and Kiley McKinnon give Team USA a pair of medal contenders in the women’s aerials Freestyle Skiing event.

Skeleton – The women’s Skeleton competition gets underway with runs 1 and 2.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Daytime):

Speed Skating – At age 45, Claudia Pechstein of Germany could become Speed Skating’s oldest-ever Olympic medalist with a podium finish in the women’s 5000m.

Cross-Country Skiing – In Cross-Country, Martin Johnsrud Sundby of Norway and Marcus Hellner of Sweden headline the field in the men’s 15km freestyle.

Ski-Jumping – Poland’s Kamil Stoch begins pursuit of back-to-back Ski Jumping golds in the men’s individual large hill event (qualifying).

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime Plus):

Freestyle Skiing – In Freestyle Skiing, Devin Logan and U.S. teammate Maggie Voisin are medal contenders in women’s slopestyle. Four years ago in Sochi, Logan earned silver but Voisin, at age 15, had to withdraw after suffering an injury while training prior to the start of competition.

NBCSN HIGHLIGHTS:

Hockey – Olympic Athlete(s) from Russia face Slovenia in a Group B men’s Hockey game. Sweden faces Germany in a Group C men’s Hockey game. Game of the Day (teams TBD). Two-time defending champion Canada faces the Czech Republic in a Group A men’s Hockey match-up.

Curling – Sweden takes on Olympic Athlete(s) from Russia in round-robin women’s Curling action. South Korea takes on Switzerland in round-robin women’s Curling action. Team USA takes on Olympic Athlete(s) from Russia in a round-robin women’s Curling match.

Skeleton – Jacqueline Loelling begins her attempt to give Germany – long a force in Bobsled and Luge – its first Olympic gold in Skeleton, as the women’s event gets underway with runs 1 and 2 (of 4).

Speed Skating – At age 45, Claudia Pechstein of Germany could become Speed Skating’s oldest-ever Olympic medalist with a podium finish in the women’s 5000m.

Ski Jumping – In Ski Jumping, reigning world champion Stefan Kraft of Austria and defending Olympic gold medalist Kamil Stoch of Poland headline the field in the men’s individual large hill event (qualifying).

Medal Ceremonies – Coverage of notable podium ceremonies from the Medals Plaza in PyeongChang.

Figure Skating – Figure Skating coverage features early groups of the men’s free skate. Liam McHugh will host Olympic Ice Presented by Toyota, a live, daily figure skating show. He will be joined by co-host Tanith White and analyst Scott Hamilton for in-depth coverage of all things Figure Skating, including a preview of the men’s free skate.

USA HIGHLIGHTS:

Hockey – Finland faces off with Norway as Group C men’s Hockey action continues.

CNBC HIGHLIGHTS:

Curling – Team USA takes on Denmark in round-robin men’s Curling action.

Hockey – A women’s Hockey quarterfinal match-up (teams TBD).

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA HIGHLIGHTS:

Jimmy Roberts will host Winter Olympics Daily, a 30-minute studio show providing features, storytelling, commentary, and highlights, including a "Meet the Olympic Press" segment that will bring together contributing journalists to discuss all the daily news and storylines surrounding PyeongChang.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide live coverage of the pageantry and exhilaration surrounding every Olympic medal ceremony from the PyeongChang Medal Plaza.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide 20 hours of the most comprehensive news and highlights coverage from PyeongChang every day via the Olympic Channel News Service.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17 (DAY 8)

NBC

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Competition

Women’s Biathlon – 12.5km Mass Start Gold Medal Final

Women’s Cross Country – 4x5km Relay Gold Medal Final

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom, First Run (LIVE)

Short Track – Gold Medal Finals

Women’s Skeleton – Gold Medal Final Runs

Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Gold Medal Final

6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (MT)

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom, First Run (LIVE)

Short Track – Gold Medal Finals

Women’s Skeleton – Gold Medal Final Runs

Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Gold Medal Final

5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (PT)

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom, First Run (LIVE)

Short Track – Gold Medal Finals

Women’s Skeleton – Gold Medal Final Runs

Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Gold Medal Final

11:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom, Gold Medal Final Run (LIVE)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final

Midnight – 3 a.m. (MT)

Primetime Encore

11 p.m. – 2 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore

1:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

12:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. (CT)

Primetime Encore

3 a.m. – 5 a.m. (MT)

Primetime Encore 2

2 a.m. – 5 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Switzerland vs. South Korea (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Canada vs. Sweden

7:10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (LIVE)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Competition

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Women’s Cross Country – 4x5km Relay Gold Medal Final

Women’s Biathlon – 12.5km Mass Start Gold Medal Final

Short Track – Gold Medal Finals

1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Skeleton – Gold Medal Final Runs

Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Gold Medal Final

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Competition (LIVE)

10:10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Germany vs. Norway (LIVE)

12:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Japan

USA

2:30 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Switzerland vs. Norway

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Slovakia vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Canada

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime):

Alpine – Ted Ligety , already the only U.S. man with two Olympic Alpine gold medals, seeks a third in his specialty event, the giant slalom.

Short Track – The Short Track venue should be electric as host South Korea boasts multiple medal contenders in the men’s 1000m and women’s 1500m events; the former also offers Korean-turned-Russian Viktor Ahn a chance to become Short Track’s most decorated Olympian with a ninth overall medal.

Skeleton – Jacqueline Loelling , 22, seeks Germany’s first Olympic gold in Skeleton a year after becoming the sport’s youngest female world champion.

Ski Jumping – In Ski Jumping, the men’s individual large hill final could see a duel between reigning world champion Stefan Kraft of Austria and defending Olympic gold medalist Kamil Stoch of Poland.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Daytime):

Freestyle Skiing – In Freestyle Skiing, Americans Jon Lillis and Mac Bohonnon join gold-medal favorite Qi Guangpu of China in men’s aerials qualifying.

Biathlon – Susan Dunklee , who last year became the first American woman to climb a Biathlon world championships podium by taking silver in the 12.5km mass start, brings contender status to that event in PyeongChang.

Cross-Country Skiing – Team USA also could make history by capturing its first-ever Olympic medal in a women’s Cross-County event, as Jessie Diggins and Co. have podium potential in the 4x5km relay.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime Plus):

Alpine Skiing – In Alpine Skiing, Utah’s Ted Ligety – known as “Mr. GS” for his giant slalom dominance – seeks to join Alberto Tomba as the only back-to-back Olympic champions in the event (run 2).

Freestyle Skiing – After sweeping the Freestyle Skiing men’s slopestyle podium in 2014, Team USA again brings multiple contenders to PyeongChang, including Gus Kenworthy (Sochi silver) and Nick Goepper (Sochi bronze).

NBCSN HIGHLIGHTS:

Hockey – Switzerland and South Korea hit the ice for their Group A men’s Hockey finale. Team USA takes on Olympic Athlete(s) from Russia in each team’s final Group B game of the men’s Hockey preliminary round. Game of the Day (teams TBD). Germany and Norway face off in their final Group C men’s Hockey match-up.

Curling – Canada takes on Sweden in round-robin men’s Curling action. Team USA takes on Japan in round-robin men’s Curling action.

Freestyle Skiing – In Freestyle Skiing, Americans Jon Lillis and Mac Bohonnon join gold-medal favorite Qi Guangpu of China in men’s aerials qualifying. After sweeping the Freestyle Skiing men’s slopestyle podium in 2014, Team USA begins a fresh run at multiple medals with Sochi silver medalist Gus Kenworthy among those in qualifying-round action.

Cross-Country Skiing – Jessie Diggins and Co. have podium potential in the 4x5km relay as Team USA races for its first-ever Olympic medal in a women’s Cross-County event.

Biathlon – Susan Dunklee , who last year became the first American woman to climb a Biathlon world championships podium by taking silver in the 12.5km mass start, brings contender status to that event in PyeongChang.

Skeleton – Jacqueline Loelling , 22, seeks Germany’s first Olympic gold in Skeleton a year after becoming the sport’s youngest female world champion.

Ski Jumping – In Ski Jumping, the men’s individual large hill final could see a duel between reigning world champion Stefan Kraft of Austria and defending Olympic gold medalist Kamil Stoch of Poland.

Short Track – Short Track-crazed South Korea boasts multiple medal contenders in the men’s 1000m and women’s 1500m events. The former also offers Korean-turned-Russian Viktor Ahn a chance to become Short Track’s most decorated Olympian with a ninth overall medal. Notable Americans include J.R. Celski in his third Olympics and 18-year-old Maame Biney in her first.

Figure Skating – Liam McHugh will host Olympic Ice Presented by Toyota, a live, daily figure skating show. He will be joined by co-host Tanith White and analyst Scott Hamilton for in-depth coverage of all things figure skating, including a look-ahead to tomorrow’s start of the ice dancing competition.

USA HIGHLIGHTS:

Hockey – A women’s Hockey quarterfinal game (teams TBD). Slovenia and Slovakia meet in their final Group B men’s Hockey prelim.

Curling – Switzerland takes on Norway in round-robin men’s Curling action.

CNBC HIGHLIGHTS:

Curling – Team USA takes on defending champion Canada in round-robin women’s Curling action.

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA HIGHLIGHTS:

Jimmy Roberts will host Winter Olympics Daily, a 30-minute studio show providing features, storytelling, commentary, and highlights, including a "Meet the Olympic Press" segment that will bring together contributing journalists to discuss all the daily news and storylines surrounding PyeongChang.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide live coverage of the pageantry and exhilaration surrounding every Olympic medal ceremony from the PyeongChang Medal Plaza.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide 20 hours of the most comprehensive news and highlights coverage from PyeongChang every day via the Olympic Channel News Service.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18 (DAY 9)

NBC

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Men's Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Gold Medal Final

Men's Speed Skating –Team Pursuit Competition

Men's Biathlon – 15km Mass Start Gold Medal Final

7 p.m. – Midnight

Figure Skating – Ice Dancing Short Dance (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

Women’s Speed Skating – 500m Gold Medal Final

Two-Man Bobsled – Competition

Men’s Cross Country – 4x10km Relay Gold Medal Final

4 p.m. – 9:35 p.m. (PT)

Figure Skating – Ice Dancing Short Dance (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

Women’s Speed Skating – 500m Gold Medal Final

Two-Man Bobsled – Competition

Men’s Cross Country – 4x10km Relay Gold Medal Final

12:35 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Snowboarding – Big Air Competition

Midnight – 4:30 a.m. (MT)

Primetime Encore

11:35 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

1 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. (CT)

Primetime Encore

NBCSN

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Czech Republic vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Women’s Curling – Canada vs. Switzerland

7:10 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Sweden vs. Finland (LIVE)

Two-Man Bobsled – Competition

10:15 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Gold Medal Final

Speed Skating

Women’s 500m Gold Medal Final

Men’s Team Pursuit Competition

Men’s Biathlon – 15km Mass Start Gold Medal Final

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Cross Country – 4x10km Relay Gold Medal Final

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7 p.m. – 10:15 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Figure Skating – Ice Dancing Short Dance (LIVE)

10:15 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Gold Medal Final

Women’s Ice Hockey – Semifinal (LIVE)

USA

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Canada vs. South Korea (LIVE)

CNBC

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Norway

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime):

Figure Skating – Figure Skating siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani form one of three U.S. duos with podium potential as the ice dance competition begins.

Freestyle Skiing – In Freestyle Skiing, defending Olympic gold medalist Maddie Bowman leads a strong American group into women’s halfpipe qualifying.

Speed Skating – In Speed Skating, South Korea’s Lee Sang-Hwa races on home ice for a third consecutive gold in the women’s 500m.

Bobsled – Bobsled’s two-man event gets underway with Germany favored for gold behind top pilots Francesco Friedrich and Johannes Lochner .

Cross-Country Skiing – Cross-Country rivals Sweden and Norway duel for gold in the men’s 4x10km relay.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Daytime):

Freestyle Skiing – In the Freestyle Skiing men’s aerials final, Team USA’s Jon Lillis and Mac Bohonnon are among the threats to gold medal favorite Qi Guangpu of China.

Speed Skating – Speed Skating coverage includes qualifying in the men’s team pursuit, with the Dutch favored to defend their Sochi 2014 title.

Biathlon – In Biathlon, France’s Martin Fourcade, after back-to-back Olympic silver medals in the men’s 15km mass start, seeks a golden upgrade against a field that includes reigning world champion Simon Schempp of Germany.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime Plus):

Snowboarding – In the Olympic debut of Snowboarding’s big air event, American teammates Julia Marino and Hailey Langland are among the field chasing Austrian favorite Anna Grasser (qualifying).

NBCSN HIGHLIGHTS:

Hockey – The Czech Republic and Switzerland meet in their final Group A men’s Hockey prelim. Sweden and Finland face off in their final Group C men’s Hockey game. Game of the Day (teams TBD). A women’s Hockey semifinal will determine one of the gold-medal finalists (teams TBD).

Curling – Canada takes on Switzerland as the women’s Curling round-robin phase continues.

Bobsled – Bobsled’s two-man event gets underway with Germany favored for gold behind top pilots Francesco Friedrich and Johannes Lochner .

Freestyle Skiing – In Freestyle Skiing, Americans Jon Lillis , surprise winner at the 2017 World Championships, and Mac Bohonnon , the 2015 World Cup champion, challenge Chinese favorite Qi Guangpu for gold in the men’s aerials final.

Speed Skating – In Speed Skating, South Korea’s Lee Sang-Hwa takes to home ice in search of a third consecutive Olympic gold medal in the women’s 500m, while distance legend Sven Kramer leads the Netherlands into qualifying of the men’s team pursuit.

Biathlon – In Biathlon, France’s Martin Fourcade , after back-to-back Olympic silver medals in the men’s 15km mass start, seeks a golden upgrade against a field that includes reigning world champion Simon Schempp of Germany.

Cross-Country Skiing – Cross-Country rivals Sweden and Norway duel in the men’s 4x10km relay. Sweden has won the past two Olympic golds.

Figure Skating – Figure Skating coverage features early groups in the short dance competition. Liam McHugh will host Olympic Ice Presented by Toyota, a live, daily figure skating show. He will be joined by co-host Tanith White and analyst Scott Hamilton for in-depth coverage of all things Figure Skating, including a preview of the short dance competition.

USA HIGHLIGHTS:

Hockey – Canada continues its quest for a third straight men’s Hockey gold in a Group A match-up with South Korea.

CNBC HIGHLIGHTS:

Curling – Team USA takes on Norway in round-robin men’s Curling action.

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA HIGHLIGHTS:

Jimmy Roberts will host Winter Olympics Daily, a 30-minute studio show providing features, storytelling, commentary, and highlights, including a "Meet the Olympic Press" segment that will bring together contributing journalists to discuss all the daily news and storylines surrounding PyeongChang.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide live coverage of the pageantry and exhilaration surrounding every Olympic medal ceremony from the PyeongChang Medal Plaza.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide 20 hours of the most comprehensive news and highlights coverage from PyeongChang every day via the Olympic Channel News Service.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19 (DAY 10)

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men's Ski Jumping – Team Large Hill Gold Medal Final

Speed Skating

Men’s 500m Gold Medal Final

Women’s Team Pursuit Competition

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Figure Skating – Ice Dancing Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Two-Man Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs

6 p.m. – 10:05 p.m. (MT)

Figure Skating – Ice Dancing Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Two-Man Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs

5 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Figure Skating – Ice Dancing Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Two-Man Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs

12:05 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

11:35 p.m. – 3:05 a.m. (MT)

Primetime Encore

10:35 p.m. – 2:05 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore

1 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

Midnight – 3:30 a.m. (CT)

Primetime Encore

3:05 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (MT)

Primetime Encore 2

2:05 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

1:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Denmark

4:30 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Canada

7:10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Women’s Hockey – Semifinal (LIVE)

Men’s Ski Jumping – Team Large Hill Gold Medal Final

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Two-Man Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs

Speed Skating

Men’s 500m Gold Medal Final

Women’s Team Pursuit Competition

12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs Canada

3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (Replay)

Ice Hockey Game of the Day II (Replay)

7 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Figure Skating – Ice Dancing Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Training

10:10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – Elimination Round (LIVE)

12:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Canada vs. Japan

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. China

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime):

Figure Skating – Figure Skating’s ice dance competition concludes, with siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani among three medal-contending duos for Team USA; a showdown for gold looms between training partners Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada and Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France.

Freestyle Skiing – In Freestyle Skiing, defending Olympic champion Maddie Bowman leads a strong American group in the women’s halfpipe final.

Bobsled – Top pilots Francesco Friedrich and Johannes Lochner give Germany a pair of gold-medal contenders in the two-man Bobsled event, with Won Yun-Jong looking to give South Korea its first-ever Olympic medal in a sliding sport.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Daytime):

Ski Jumping – Ski Jumping powers Austria and Norway look to challenge Kamil Stoch -led Poland in the men’s team large hill event.

Speed Skating – In Speed Skating, the dominant Dutch target a second consecutive podium sweep in the men’s 500m, while favored Japan looks to advance in qualifying of the women’s team pursuit.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime Plus):

Freestyle Skiing – In Freestyle Skiing, defending Olympic gold medalist David Wise, 2017 world champion Aaron Blunck and 2014 Olympian Torin Yater-Wallace give the U.S. a formidable trio as men’s halfpipe gets underway (qualifying).

NBCSN HIGHLIGHTS:

Curling – Team USA takes on Denmark in round-robin women’s Curling action. Team USA faces Canada in a round-robin men’s Curling match. Team USA takes on Canada in round-robin men’s Curling match-up. Canada takes on Japan in a round-robin men’s Curling match.

Hockey – A women’s Hockey semifinal (teams TBD). Game of the Day (teams TBD). A playoff-round game to determine a spot in the men’s Hockey quarterfinals (teams TBD).

Ski Jumping – Ski Jumping powers Austria and Norway look to challenge Kamil Stoch -led Poland in the men’s team large hill event.

Bobsled – Top pilots Francesco Friedrich and Johannes Lochner give Germany a pair of gold-medal contenders in the two-man Bobsled event, with Won Yung-Jong looking to give South Korea its first-ever Olympic medal in a sliding sport.

Speed Skating – In Speed Skating, the dominant Dutch target a second consecutive podium sweep in the men’s 500m, while favored Japan looks to advance in qualifying of the women’s team pursuit.

Figure Skating – Figure Skating coverage features early groups in the free dance competition. Liam McHugh will host Olympic Ice Presented by Toyota, a live, daily figure skating show. He will be joined by co-host Tanith White and analyst Scott Hamilton for in-depth coverage of all things Figure Skating, including a preview of the free dance competition.

Alpine Skiing – Alpine coverage includes women’s downhill training, as 33-year-old American Lindsey Vonn prepares to chase a second Olympic gold in the event.

CNBC HIGHLIGHTS:

Curling – Team USA takes on China in a round-robin women’s Curling match-up.

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA HIGHLIGHTS:

Jimmy Roberts will host Winter Olympics Daily, a 30-minute studio show providing features, storytelling, commentary, and highlights, including a "Meet the Olympic Press" segment that will bring together contributing journalists to discuss all the daily news and storylines surrounding PyeongChang.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide live coverage of the pageantry and exhilaration surrounding every Olympic medal ceremony from the PyeongChang Medal Plaza.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide 20 hours of the most comprehensive news and highlights coverage from PyeongChang every day via the Olympic Channel News Service.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20 (DAY 11)

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Biathlon – Mixed Relay Gold Medal Final

Men’s Nordic Combined – Individual Large Hill/10km Gold Medal Final

8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Figure Skating – Ladies’ Short Program (LIVE)

Women’s Bobsled – Competition

Men’s Snowboarding – Big Air Competition (LIVE)

5 p.m. – 10:05 p.m. (PT)

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Figure Skating – Ladies’ Short Program (LIVE)

Women’s Bobsled – Competition

Men’s Snowboarding – Big Air Competition (LIVE)

1:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Ski Cross Gold Medal Final

Short Track – Gold Medal Final

Midnight – 4:30 a.m. (MT)

Primetime Encore

11:35 p.m. – 4:05 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

1 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. (CT)

Primetime Encore

4:05 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Elimination Round (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. South Korea

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Elimination Round (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – Noon

Men’s Nordic Combined – Individual Large Hill/10km Gold Medal Final

Biathlon – Mixed Relay Gold Medal Final

Noon – 5 p.m.

Men’s Nordic Combined – Individual Large Hill/10km Gold Medal Final

Short Track – Gold Medal Final

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. South Korea

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Figure Skating – Ladies’ Short Program (LIVE)

10:45 p.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Women’s Curling

Canada vs. Great Britain

South Korea vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

USA

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Elimination Round (LIVE)

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Switzerland

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime):

Alpine Skiing – Speed queen Lindsey Vonn , 33, seeks a second downhill gold eight years after a victory in Vancouver; any medal would make her the oldest woman in Alpine skiing history to climb an Olympic podium.

Figure Skating – Figure Skating continues with the ladies’ short program. Team USA is represented by upstart Bradie Tennell , fresh off a victory at the 2018 U.S. Championships; 2010 Olympian Mirai Nagasu ; and 18-year-old Karen Chen , who placed fourth at last year’s World Championships. Yevgenia Medvedeva , competing as an Olympic Athlete(s) from Russia, is the gold-medal favorite.

Bobsled – American Elana Meyers Taylor begins her quest to upgrade her women’s Bobsled silver medal from Sochi.

Snowboarding – Canadian teammates Mark McMorris and Max Parrot headline the field as the Snowboarding men’s big air event gets underway.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Daytime):

Biathlon – The second Olympic staging of Biathlon’s mixed relay event, won by Norway in 2014.

Nordic Combined – After winning all four available gold medals at last year’s World Championships, Germany looks to extend its Nordic Combined reign onto Olympic snow. Johannes Rydzek and Eric Frenzel are top contenders in the men’s individual large hill event, with brothers Bryan and Taylor Fletcher representing Team USA.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime Plus):

Freestyle Skiing – In the high-flying drama of Freestyle’s ski cross event, Jean-Frederic Chapuis is again a threat for France after leading his nation to a sweep of the Sochi medals.

Short Track – Short Track coverage includes host South Korea’s quest for a sixth Olympic gold in the women’s 3000m relay, plus qualifying rounds of the women’s 1000m and men’s 500m; the latter features a U.S. trio of first-time Olympians.

NBCSN HIGHLIGHTS:

Hockey – Two men’s Hockey playoff games to determine who advances to the quarterfinals (teams TBD).

Curling – Team USA takes on South Korea in round-robin women’s Curling action. Women’s Curling round-robin continues as Team USA takes on host South Korea. Canada takes on Great Britain in round-robin Women’s curling action. South Korea takes on Olympic Athlete(s) from Russia in a women’s Curling round-robin match.

Nordic Combined – Nordic Combined coverage includes the opening ski jumping phase of the men’s individual large hill event.

Biathlon – Lowell Bailey and Susan Dunklee lead Team USA in the second Olympic staging of Biathlon’s mixed relay event, won by Norway in 2014.

Nordic Combined – Johannes Rydzek , the reigning world champion, and Eric Frenzel , winner of the last five World Cup titles, pace Germany as the Nordic Combined men’s individual large hill event concludes with the cross-country phase.

Short Track – Short Track-crazed South Korea has won five of the seven Olympic golds awarded in the women’s 3000m relay and is favored again on home ice in PyeongChang. Great Britain’s Elise Christie seeks to avenge three Sochi disqualifications as women’s 1000m qualifying begins, and three first-time Olympians represent the U.S. in the men’s 500m.

Medal Ceremonies – Coverage of notable podium ceremonies from the Medals Plaza in PyeongChang.

Figure Skating – Figure Skating coverage features early groups in the ladies’ short program. Liam McHugh will host Olympic Ice Presented by Toyota, a live, daily figure skating show. He will be joined by co-host Tanith White and analyst Scott Hamilton for in-depth coverage of all things Figure Skating, including a preview of the ladies’ short program.

USA HIGHLIGHTS:

Hockey – A playoff-round game to determine a berth in the men’s Hockey quarterfinals.

CNBC HIGHLIGHTS:

Curling – Team USA takes on Switzerland in round-robin men’s Curling action.

Hockey – A men’s Hockey quarterfinal game (teams TBD).

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA HIGHLIGHTS:

Jimmy Roberts will host Winter Olympics Daily, a 30-minute studio show providing features, storytelling, commentary, and highlights, including a "Meet the Olympic Press" segment that will bring together contributing journalists to discuss all the daily news and storylines surrounding PyeongChang.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide live coverage of the pageantry and exhilaration surrounding every Olympic medal ceremony from the PyeongChang Medal Plaza.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide 20 hours of the most comprehensive news and highlights coverage from PyeongChang every day via the Olympic Channel News Service.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 (DAY 12)

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Speed Skating – Team Pursuit Gold Medal Finals

Men’s Cross Country – Team Sprint Gold Medal Final

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom, First Run (LIVE)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs

Women’s Cross Country – Team Sprint Gold Medal Final

6 p.m. – 9:35 p.m. (MT)

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom, First Run (LIVE)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs

Women’s Cross Country – Team Sprint Gold Medal Final

5 p.m. – 8:35 p.m. (PT)

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom, First Run (LIVE)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs

Women’s Cross Country – Team Sprint Gold Medal Final

11:35 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom Gold Medal Final Run (LIVE)

11:05 p.m. – 2:05 a.m. (MT)

Primetime Encore

10:05 p.m. – 1:05 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore

12:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

1:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m. (CT)

Primetime Encore

2:05 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (MT)

Primetime Encore 2

1:05 a.m. – 4 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Great Britain

7:10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

Women’s Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs

10:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s & Women’s Team Pursuit Gold Medal Finals

Cross Country – Men’s & Women’s Team Sprint Gold Medal Finals

1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Great Britain

Medal Ceremonies

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Women’s Curling – Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

10:45 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Gold Medal Game (LIVE)

USA

2:30 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Sweden vs. Norway

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Sweden

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime):

Alpine Skiing – Austria’s Marcel Hirscher has the credentials of an all-time great Alpine skier despite lacking Olympic gold, but he’s favored to capture his first in the men’s slalom (run 1 of 2).

Freestyle Skiing – Freestyle Skiing coverage includes the men’s halfpipe final, where defending Olympic champion David Wise leads a talented U.S. contingent.

Bobsled – The women’s Bobsled podium in PyeongChang could feature the same pilots as in Sochi – Team USA’s Elana Meyers Taylor (silver) and Jamie Greubel Poser (bronze), plus Meyers Taylor’s best friend, training mate and two-time defending Olympic gold medalist Kaillie Humphries of Canada.

Cross-Country Skiing – Another void could be filled as Jessie Diggins and Co. enter the team sprint, seeking Team USA’s first Olympic medal in a women’s Cross-Country event.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Daytime):

Speed Skating – Team pursuit finals offer the powerful Dutch a shot at two Speed Skating gold medals. Japan is the favorite in the women’s event, while New Zealand, with just one Winter Olympic medal entering PyeongChang, has podium potential in the men’s.

Cross-Country Skiing –In Cross-Country, a U.S. line-up featuring several strong and experienced freestyle sprinters has dark-horse potential in the men’s team sprint event.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime Plus):

Alpine Skiing – In run 2 of the men’s slalom, Austrian Marcel Hirscher – already with the credentials of an all-time great Alpine skier – could capture his first Olympic gold and enhance his nation’s already rich legacy in the sport.

NBCSN HIGHLIGHTS:

Curling – The women’s Curling round-robin phase continues with a match-up between South Korea and the Olympic Athlete(s) from Russia. The U.S. faces Great Britain in men’s Curling as the round-robin phase concludes for both teams. Canada takes on Olympic Athlete(s) from Russia as the women’s Curling round-robin phase concludes for both teams.

Hockey – The elimination-round in men’s Hockey continues with two quarterfinal games (teams TBD). In the women's final, four of the five previous women’s Hockey finals contested at the Olympics have matched Team USA against Canada. The rivalry is expected to renew in the PyeongChang final.

Bobsled – Elana Meyers Taylor races for gold in the final runs of the women’s Bobsled event. Fellow American pilot Jamie Greubel Poser also is a contender, along with two-time defending Olympic gold medalist Kaillie Humphries of Canada.

Cross-Country Skiing – In Cross-Country, coverage includes semifinal-round action in the men’s and women’s team sprints.

Speed Skating – Team pursuit finals offer the powerful Dutch a shot at two Speed Skating gold medals. Japan is the favorite in the women’s event, while New Zealand, with just one Winter Olympic medal entering PyeongChang, has podium potential in the men’s.

Cross-Country – In Cross-Country’s team sprint events, the U.S. men have dark-horse potential while Jessie Diggins and Co. attempt to become the first American women to climb an Olympic podium in the sport.

Medal Ceremonies – Notable podium celebrations from the Medals Plaza in PyeongChang.

Figure Skating – Liam McHugh will host Olympic Ice Presented by Toyota, a live, daily figure skating show. He will be joined by co-host Tanith White and analyst Scott Hamilton for in-depth coverage of all things Figure Skating, including a look-ahead to tomorrow’s highly anticipated ladies’ free skate.

USA HIGHLIGHTS:

Hockey – The women’s Hockey bronze medal final (teams TBD). A men’s Hockey quarterfinal game (teams TBD).

Curling – On the final day of round-robin action in men’s Curling, Sweden faces Norway.

CNBC HIGHLIGHTS:

Curling – In the last women’s Curling round-robin match for each team, the U.S. takes on Sweden.

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA HIGHLIGHTS:

Jimmy Roberts will host Winter Olympics Daily, a 30-minute studio show providing features, storytelling, commentary, and highlights, including a "Meet the Olympic Press" segment that will bring together contributing journalists to discuss all the daily news and storylines surrounding PyeongChang.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide live coverage of the pageantry and exhilaration surrounding every Olympic medal ceremony from the PyeongChang Medal Plaza.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide 20 hours of the most comprehensive news and highlights coverage from PyeongChang every day via the Olympic Channel News Service.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22 (DAY 13)

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women’s Biathlon – 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Final

Men’s Nordic Combined – Team Large Hill/4x5km Gold Medal Final

8 p.m. – Midnight

Figure Skating – Ladies’ Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Downhill Run (LIVE)

Women’s Snowboarding – Big Air Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Short Track – Gold Medal Finals

5 p.m. – 9:35 p.m. (PT)

Figure Skating – Ladies’ Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Downhill Run (LIVE)

Women’s Snowboarding – Big Air Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Short Track – Gold Medal Finals

12:35 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Slalom Gold Medal Run (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Ski Cross Gold Medal Final

Midnight – 4 a.m. (MT)

Primetime Encore

11:35 p.m. – 3:35 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

1 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. (CT)

Primetime Encore

4 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (MT)

Primetime Encore 2

3:35 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 5:20 a.m.

Snowboard – Men’s & Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Competition

Men’s Nordic Combined – Team Large Hill/4x5km Gold Medal Final

Curling – Men’s & Women’s Tiebreaker

5:20 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.

Women’s Biathlon – 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Nordic Combined – Team Large Hill/4x5km Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

7:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Short Track – Gold Medal Finals

Medal Ceremonies

10:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Curling – Men’s & Women’s Tiebreaker

1:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Semifinal

4:45 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Figure Skating – Ladies’ Free Program (LIVE)

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Semifinal (replay)

Short Track – Gold Medal Final

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Semifinal

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime):

Figure Skating – Figure Skating competition concludes with the ladies’ free skate. Team USA is represented by 2018 national champion Bradie Tennell ; 2010 Olympian Mirai Nagasu ; and 2017 national champion Karen Chen , fourth at last year’s World Championships. Yevgenia Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova , competing as Olympic Athlete(s) from Russia, are favored.

Alpine Skiing – The Alpine women’s super combined event, possibly a duel between Americans Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin , begins with a downhill run.

Snowboarding – In Snowboarding, Julia Marino and Hailey Langland give Team USA contenders in the inaugural women’s big air event.

Short Track – Short Track finals include the men’s 500m, women’s 1000m and men’s 5000m relay; South Korean contenders abound, while Great Britain’s Elise Christie seeks Olympic redemption after three controversial DQs in Sochi, and the J.R. Celski-led United States relay team has podium potential.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Daytime):

Biathlon – German success on snow is also likely in the Biathlon women’s 4x6km relay, where the reigning world champs have a good shot at dethroning 2014 Olympic gold medalist Ukraine.

Nordic Combined – Nordic Combined’s team large hill event should showcase Germany’s depth of talent, led by Johannes Rydzek and Eric Frenzel.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime Plus):

Alpine Skiing – In Alpine, the women’s super-combined features two superstars: U.S. teammates Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin . As the event concludes with a slalom race, contenders also include the Swiss duo of Michelle Gisin and Wendy Holdener .

Freestyle Skiing – Switzerland has podium potential as well in the Freestyle women’s ski cross final, with Fanny Smith joining Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund as medal favorites.

NBCSN HIGHLIGHTS:

Snowboarding – Snowboarding coverage includes qualifying in the men’s and women’s parallel giant slalom.

Nordic Combined – The Nordic Combined team large hill event begins with the ski jumping phase (live). A deep German squad is favored for gold.

Curling – Curling coverage includes tie-breaker action to determine who advances to the semifinals (if necessary, teams TBD), followed by two men’s Curling semifinal matches (teams TBD).

Nordic Combined – In Nordic Combined, the men’s team large hill event concludes with a 4x5km cross-country race. Germany, led by Johannes Rydzek and Eric Frenzel , is the team to beat.

Biathlon –Biathlon coverage includes the women’s 4x6km relay, as reigning world champion Germany seeks to dethrone 2014 Olympic gold medalist Ukraine.

Short Track – Short Track finals include the men’s 500m, women’s 1000m and men’s 5000m relay; South Korean contenders abound, while Great Britain’s Elise Christie seeks Olympic redemption after three controversial DQs in Sochi, and the J.R. Celski -led United States relay team has podium potential.

Medal Ceremonies – Notable podium celebrations from the Medals Plaza in PyeongChang.

Figure Skating – Figure Skating coverage features early groups in the ladies’ free skate. Liam McHugh will host Olympic Ice Presented by Toyota, a live, daily figure skating show. He will be joined by co-host Tanith White and analyst Scott Hamilton for in-depth coverage of all things Figure Skating, including a preview of the ladies’ free skate.

CNBC HIGHLIGHTS:

Curling – Curling coverage includes a men’s semifinal (teams TBD).

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA HIGHLIGHTS:

Jimmy Roberts will host Winter Olympics Daily, a 30-minute studio show providing features, storytelling, commentary, and highlights, including a "Meet the Olympic Press" segment that will bring together contributing journalists to discuss all the daily news and storylines surrounding PyeongChang.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide live coverage of the pageantry and exhilaration surrounding every Olympic medal ceremony from the PyeongChang Medal Plaza.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide 20 hours of the most comprehensive news and highlights coverage from PyeongChang every day via the Olympic Channel News Service.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23 (DAY 14)

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Biathlon – 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Final

Figure Skating – Ladies’ Review

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Alpine Skiing – Team Event Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Snowboarding – Big Air Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Four-Man Bobsled – Competition

Men’s Speed Skating – 1,000m Gold Medal Final

6 p.m. – 9:35 p.m. (MT)

Alpine Skiing – Team Event Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Snowboarding – Big Air Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Four-Man Bobsled – Competition

Men’s Speed Skating – 1,000m Gold Medal Final

5 p.m. – 8:35 p.m. (PT)

Alpine Skiing – Team Event Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Snowboarding – Big Air Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Four-Man Bobsled – Competition

Men’s Speed Skating – 1,000m Gold Medal Final

11:35 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s & Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Gold Medal Finals

11:35 p.m. – 2:35 a.m. (MT)

Primetime Encore

10:35 p.m. – 1:35 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore

1 a.m. – 4 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

Midnight – 3 a.m. (CT)

Primetime Encore

2:35 a.m. – 5 a.m. (MT)

Primetime Encore 2

1:35 a.m. – 4:35 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Semifinal (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Speed Skating – 1,000m Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Semifinal (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Bronze Medal Match

12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Semifinal

Medal Ceremonies

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

Ice Hockey Game of the Day II (replay)

Olympic Ice

8 p.m. – Midnight

Men’s Biathlon – 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Final

Women’s Curling – Semifinal (replay)

Midnight – 3 a.m.

Men’s Cross Country – 50km Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Semifinal

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime):

Alpine Skiing – Snowboarding also introduces an exciting new event: men’s big air, with Canadian teammates Mark McMorris and Max Parrot among the contenders.

Snowboarding – In the Olympic debut of Alpine’s team event, nations compete in a bracket-style format featuring head-to-head slalom races (two men and two women per round).

Bobsled – The four-man Bobsled event gets underway as Germany looks to confirm its favorite status (runs 1 and 2).

Speed Skating – In Speed Skating, the men’s 1000m features two-time Olympic champion Shani Davis and his U.S. teammate Joey Mantia taking on the dominant Dutch.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Daytime):

Biathlon – The Olympic Athlete(s) from Russia delegation is a contender in the Biathlon men’s 4x7.5km relay, along with Norway, France and Germany.

Figure Skating – Figure Skating coverage features a review of the ladies’ competition.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime Plus):

Snowboarding – History could be made in both Snowboarding parallel giant slalom events. For the men, Radoslav Yankov could give Bulgaria its first Olympic medal in the sport. And for the women, 2017 world champion Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic enters PyeongChang hoping to become the first athlete to compete in Snowboarding and Alpine Skiing at the same Games.

NBCSN HIGHLIGHTS:

Hockey – Two men’s Hockey semifinals (teams TBD).

Speed Skating – In Speed Skating, the men’s 1000m features two-time Olympic champion Shani Davis and his U.S. teammate Joey Mantia taking on the dominant Dutch.

Curling – The men’s Curling bronze medal final (teams TBD), plus two women’s Curling semifinal matches (teams TBD).

Medal Ceremonies – Notable podium celebrations from the Medals Plaza in PyeongChang.

Figure Skating – Liam McHugh will host Olympic Ice Presented by Toyota, a live, daily figure skating show. He will be joined by co-host Tanith White and analyst Scott Hamilton for in-depth coverage of all things Figure Skating, including a wrap-up of the ladies’ free skate.

Biathlon – The Olympic Athlete(s) from Russia delegation is a contender in the Biathlon men’s 4x7.5km relay, along with Norway, France and Germany.

Cross-Country – Five miles longer than a marathon, the Cross-Country men’s 50km is one of the most grueling Winter Olympic events.

CNBC HIGHLIGHTS:

Curling – A women’s Curling semifinal (teams TBD).

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA HIGHLIGHTS:

Jimmy Roberts will host Winter Olympics Daily, a 30-minute studio show providing features, storytelling, commentary, and highlights, including a "Meet the Olympic Press" segment that will bring together contributing journalists to discuss all the daily news and storylines surrounding PyeongChang.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide live coverage of the pageantry and exhilaration surrounding every Olympic medal ceremony from the PyeongChang Medal Plaza.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide 20 hours of the most comprehensive news and highlights coverage from PyeongChang every day via the Olympic Channel News Service.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24 (DAY 15)

NBC

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s and Women’s Mass Start Gold Medal Finals

Men’s Cross Country – 50km Gold Medal Final

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Figure Skating Gala (LIVE)

Four Man Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs (LIVE)

9 p.m. – Midnight (MT)

Primetime Encore

8 p.m. – 11 p.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore

11:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Primetime Plus Coverage

12:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

11:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. (CT)

Primetime Encore

1:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (MT)

Primetime Encore 2

12:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

3 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Gold Medal Final

6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s and Women’s Mass Start Gold Medal Finals

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Bronze Medal Match

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Game of the Day (replay)

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Gold Medal Final (replay)

Olympic Ice

7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

10:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – Gold Medal Game (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime):

Figure Skating Gala – Figure Skating coverage features the gala event.

Bobsled – Final runs of the four-man Bobsled event feature 23-year-old Codie Bascue, who has emerged as Team USA’s best four-man pilot following the death of three-time Olympic medalist Steven Holcomb. Germany, with two top sleds, and Latvia are the nations to beat.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Daytime):

Speed Skating – Speed Skating coverage includes the Olympic debut of mass start racing, which differs from the traditional paired format. On the men’s side, Team USA’s Joey Mantia is the reigning world champion. The women’s field includes South Korean Kim Bo-Reum , who draws on her Short Track experience, plus German legend Claudia Pechstein and Team USA’s Heather Bergsma .

Cross-Country Skiing – Five miles longer than a marathon, the Cross-Country men’s 50km is one of the most grueling Winter Olympic events.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime Plus):

Details to come.

NBCSN HIGHLIGHTS:

Cross-Country Skiing – Five miles longer than a marathon, the Cross-Country men’s 50km is one of the most grueling Winter Olympic events. Two-time gold medalist Petter Northug , who had his own reality show, “Circus Northug,” is among the Norwegian challengers to 2017 world champion Alex Harvey of Canada.

Curling – The men’s Curling gold medal final features XXX against XX, and the women’s gold medal final matches XX against XX. In addition, the bronze medal finals in the event will be contested with XXX facing XXX in the men’s field and XXX against XXX for the women.

Hockey – The men’s Hockey gold medal final (teams TBD). The men’s Hockey bronze medal game (teams TBD). Canada has won the past two Olympic titles, while the U.S. remains without gold since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” in Lake Placid.

Speed Skating – Speed Skating coverage includes the Olympic debut of mass start racing, which differs from the traditional paired format. On the men’s side, Team USA’s Joey Mantia is the reigning world champion. The women’s field includes South Korean Kim Bo-Reum , who draws on her Short Track experience, plus German legend Claudia Pechstein and Team USA’s Heather Bergsma.

Figure Skating – Liam McHugh will host Olympic Ice Presented by Toyota, a live, daily figure skating show. He will be joined by co-host Tanith White and analyst Scott Hamilton for in-depth coverage of all things Figure Skating.

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA HIGHLIGHTS:

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide live coverage of the pageantry and exhilaration surrounding every Olympic medal ceremony from the PyeongChang Medal Plaza.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will provide 20 hours of the most comprehensive news and highlights coverage from PyeongChang every day via the Olympic Channel News Service.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25 (DAY 16)

NBC

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Women’s Cross Country – 30km Gold Medal Final

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Olympic Gold

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Closing Ceremony

9 p.m. – 11:30 (MT)

Primetime Encore

8 p.m. – 10:30 (PT)

Primetime Encore

11:35 p.m. – 3 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

10:35 p.m. – 2 a.m. (CT)

Primetime Encore

12:35 a.m. – 4 a.m. (MT)

Primetime Encore 2

11:35 p.m. – 3 a.m. (PT)

Primetime Encore 2

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Women’s Cross Country – 30km Gold Medal Final

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Figure Skating – Gala (replay)

6 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Gold Medal Game (replay)

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime):

Olympic Gold – Olympic Gold recaps the action from all venues.

Closing Ceremony – The XXIII Olympic Winter Games officially conclude with the Closing Ceremony in PyeongChang.

NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Daytime):

Cross-Country Skiing – Competition in PyeongChang concludes with the Cross-Country women’s 30km event. A Scandinavian sweep is possible, with top contenders including Charlotte Kalla of Sweden and the Norwegian duo of Marit Bjorgen and Heidi Weng. Bjorgen enters PyeongChang already tied as the most decorated female winter Olympian of all time with 10 medals.

NBCSN HIGHLIGHTS: