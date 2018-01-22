Police: Danville man shot in the back Sunday

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Danville police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting that left one man wounded.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Logan Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday and found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the back. The man told police he was around Jackson and Cherry Streets when someone started shooting at his vehicle and hit him. The man said he tried driving himself to the hospital when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a power pole off Logan Avenue.

Emergency workers took the man to the hospital; police said his wound is considered non-life threatening.

Police then went to the area of Jackson and Cherry Streets and found evidence of the shooting. Officers arrested five people for obstruction of justice during the investigation.

A police press release Monday said they are investigating the case and not releasing any other information.

Anyone who has information regarding this crime is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.