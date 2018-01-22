Farmers asked to be on the look out for break-ins

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Officials in Coles County say they've seen more break-ins in the last 30 days.

The sheriff's department said the break-ins have been reported at barns, sheds and businesses. Victims say that their farm equipment and industrial equipment had been damaged. They say that wires were cut or missing from the farm equipment.

Officials say they are asking farmers and other citizens who have buildings in the country to check that their property has not been broken into. Most of the buildings broken into were at locations where there were no houses in close proximity.

Anyone who believes their building has been broken into and have yet to report it should contact Coles County Sheriff's Department and file a report.