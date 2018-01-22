Farmers asked to be on the look out for break-ins

Posted:

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Officials in Coles County say they've seen more break-ins in the last 30 days. 

The sheriff's department said the break-ins have been reported at barns, sheds and businesses. Victims say that their farm equipment and industrial equipment had been damaged. They say that wires were cut or missing from the farm equipment. 

Officials say they are asking farmers and other citizens who have buildings in the country to check that their property has not been broken into. Most of the buildings broken into were at locations where there were no houses in close proximity. 

Anyone who believes their building has been broken into and have yet to report it should contact Coles County Sheriff's Department and file a report.  

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More