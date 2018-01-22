Shooting injures 1 on East Prairie

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Decatur are investigating after a shooting on Sunday evening.

Police responded to the area of 16th and East Prairie streets around 6:30 p.m. On scene police didn't locate a subject but witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

Later a male victim showed up at the hospital with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Police say his injuries were non life-threatening.

Other information about the shooting was not yet clear. Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.