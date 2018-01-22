Police: Driver caught fleeing police, speeding

Rueben Damond Sibley, 41 Rueben Damond Sibley, 41

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a police chase ended in an arrest on Friday night.

Officers say they followed a car driven by Rueben Damond Sibley, 41, and tried to pull it over because its headlights were off. The News-Gazette reports police first saw the car before 9 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Philo Road and Florida Avenue.

Police say the car then took off before they could talk to Sibley, ignoring stop signs and speeding. At one point, they say Sibley got out of the car and went into an apartment. The newspaper says officers went into the building with the owner’s permission and arrested him.

Sibley faces several charges, including one for aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer. He is behind bars in Champaign County with a $95,000 bond.

