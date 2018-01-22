Pulmonary outreach practice coming to Taylorville

Posted:

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A new clinic is opening in Taylorville.

Springfield Clinic’s Pulmonary Diseases Department is expanding pulmonary care to Taylorville with a new outreach practice.

Dr. Jessica Moja will be in Taylorville on a regular weekly basis.

To schedule an appointment, call (217) 287-8855.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More