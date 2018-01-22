Accused copper thieves arrested in Charleston

Accused copper thieves arrested in CharlestonPosted:
Government seeks death penalty in Yingying Zhang case
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Official paper work by the government has been filed to officially seek the death penalty against Brendt Christensen.
Dangers of using essential oils around pets
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)-To many essential oils are used as medicine, but those oils can be lethal to pets.
Man sentenced for molesting 90-year-old nursing home resident
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A 24-year-old man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a 90-year-old care facility resident with dementia.
1 dead after car strikes concrete bridge
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash on Lakeshore Drive in Decatur, according to Decatur Police.
Two sentenced in child abuse case
A man and woman from Cowden were sentenced to prison time Thursday after pleading guilty in a child abuse case.
Historic gem apart of the Lincoln Trail
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A historic gem just an hour North of Decatur. The David Davis Mansion is just one of many stops along the Lincoln Trail. The nineteenth-century estate tells the story of Judge David Davis, whose influence on Abraham Lincoln's legal and political career was crucial to President Lincoln's success. The Mansion features collections of mid-nineteenth-century decorative arts and technological conveniences, illustrating the life of a prosperous Victor...
Bald Eagle released back into the wild
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Bald Eagle was released on Sunday in Central Illinois after months of rehabilitation for injuries she received in a fight.
Victim in deadly Vermilion County crash identified
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Vermillion County Coroner has identified the victim in a fatal crash on I-74.
A shooting at a house party in Urbana has left 2 people injured
URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The condition of the two shooting victims has been determined to be serious, but stable for the 23-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the back. The 21-year-old female has been described as stable. She has undergone surgery.
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
