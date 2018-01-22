Accused copper thieves arrested in Charleston

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – Three people are facing burglary charges after they allegedly stole copper wire from barns and buildings across Coles County.

Dale Jenkins, Jr., Roy Jenkins, and Christy Brady were all arrested Jan. 19 in the 500 block of N. Division St. in Charleston.

Police said they took copper wire and scrapable items from multiple barns and buildings.  

