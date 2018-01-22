Crews called to house fire in Wapella

Posted:

WAPELLA, Ill. (WAND) – Crews were called to a house fire Monday morning in Wapella.

The Dewitt Sheriff posted crews were called to the 1st alarm fire on N. Locust St.   

Moderate smoke was showing in the rear of the house.

Everyone was able to get out safely.

