Suspects on the run after police chase in Kincaid

KINCAID, Ill. (WAND) – Three suspects are on the run after leading police on a chase in Kincaid.

Kincaid Police tried to conduct a traffic stop near Kincaid Lake on a 1993 light blue GMC Sonoma pick up around 8:00.

The vehicle fled west on Rt. 104.

In the 400 block of Prairie St., three suspects jumped out holding a bag and took off running.

The suspects are believed to be in their late teens to early twenties.

The vehicle is from Bethany and has a damaged ignition.

Police do not believe the suspects are from the area.

No one is in custody.

If you see someone suspicious in the area, you are asked to call 911.