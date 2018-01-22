Decatur man charged with sexual abuse of a minor

Posted:

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A Macon County man is accused of sexually abusing a young teenage girl.

Jesse May is charged with aggravated sexual abuse.

Police said he had sex with a girl who was 14 years old at the time on two different occasions.

He is being held on a $50,000.

