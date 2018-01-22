Dog death sparks manhunt for shooter

Photo from Illinois DNR Conservation Police Photo from Illinois DNR Conservation Police
Photo from Illinois DNR Conservation Police Photo from Illinois DNR Conservation Police

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say someone shot and killed a dog in rural Ogle County last month.

Conservation police with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources say a black Labrador dog named Jackson and his brother left their owners on Friday, Dec. 29. The other dog came back, but police later found Jackson dead with gunshot injuries.

An X-ray photo attached to this story shows Jackson’s injuries. Police say the gunshots caused the dog’s death, which happened during a hunting season.

Conservation police say they need your help as they look for the person or people behind the shooting. Anyone with information can email it anonymously to Steven.Beltran@illinois.gov or call (815)218-4165. A tip can also go to Kevin Christensen with Ogle County Animal Control by calling (815)732-1185.

Police sent WAND-TV a photo of two dogs. They did not specify which dog is Jackson in their information.

