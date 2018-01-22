Dog death sparks manhunt for shooter

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say someone shot and killed a dog in rural Ogle County last month.

Conservation police with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources say a black Labrador dog named Jackson and his brother left their owners on Friday, Dec. 29. The other dog came back, but police later found Jackson dead with gunshot injuries.

An X-ray photo attached to this story shows Jackson’s injuries. Police say the gunshots caused the dog’s death, which happened during a hunting season.

Conservation police say they need your help as they look for the person or people behind the shooting. Anyone with information can email it anonymously to Steven.Beltran@illinois.gov or call (815)218-4165. A tip can also go to Kevin Christensen with Ogle County Animal Control by calling (815)732-1185.

Police sent WAND-TV a photo of two dogs. They did not specify which dog is Jackson in their information.