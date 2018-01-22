Assumption child airlifted after ATV accident

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) – An Assumption child is in a medically-induced coma after a terrible ATV accident Saturday.

Logan Virden, a student at Central A&M Middle School, and two other boys were hurt in the wreck.

Virden was airlifted to St. John’s and, according to a Go Fund Me account set up by family and friends, is in a medically-induced coma due to pressure on his brain.

Family, friends, and classmates are rallying around Virden.

Central A&M Middle is collecting gas and restaurant cards for his family and monetary donations to help with back and forth trips to Springfield.

On Thursday, the school will sell “Raider Strong” decals and host a 50/50 raffle for him at their home volleyball game.

Accounts to help the family are also set up at First National Bank Assumption and First National Bank of Pana in Logan Virden’s name.

The Go Fund Me account has raised close to $1,500 so far of the $5,000 goal.

To donate and help the family, CLICK HERE.