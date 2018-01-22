Decatur man shot and killed in St. Louis

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man was shot and killed Saturday in St. Louis.

45-year-old Antonio Webb was found in the 5400 block of North Kings Highway around 11 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.

