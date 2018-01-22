Bond reduction denied for man charged with murder

Posted:
Keirsean Bond, 26 Keirsean Bond, 26

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A judge denied reducing the bond for a man charged with a Nov. murder.

26-year-old Keirsean Bond was arrested on first degree murder and armed robbery charges in connection with the death of 48-year-old Todd Feldkamp and the shooting of 25-year-old Scottie Bone on Nov. 18.

The detective on the case said the shooting started with a marijuana deal. Officials have said a second, unidentified man may have fired the shots, but no one else has been arrested.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More