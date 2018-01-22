Bond reduction denied for man charged with murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A judge denied reducing the bond for a man charged with a Nov. murder.

26-year-old Keirsean Bond was arrested on first degree murder and armed robbery charges in connection with the death of 48-year-old Todd Feldkamp and the shooting of 25-year-old Scottie Bone on Nov. 18.

The detective on the case said the shooting started with a marijuana deal. Officials have said a second, unidentified man may have fired the shots, but no one else has been arrested.