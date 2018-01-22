Officers are giving gift cards instead of tickets

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): Macon County deputies have been spreading the love.

Deputy Shane Wendell made a routine traffic stop Sunday night.

"Someone who had a broken head light," Deputy Wendell says.

The woman knew why she was pulled over even before Deputy Wendell could tell her.

"They had explained that they were saving up to fix it so I said, 'you know what, I can help you out'," Deputy Wendell says,

Instead of a ticket, he gave gift card to help cover the cost of the repair.

"An anonymous donor afforded [the Macon County Sheriff's Office] with gift cards to handout during traffic stops just to, essentially, make every stop not a negative encounter," he says.

The woman was understandably pleased.

"She was in shock, she was really grateful and thankful because she explained that they were going to have to save up to get it fixed and I was able to help them out," Deputy Wendell says. "It was a great feeling and I was very happy."

They're handing out gift cards of all kinds.

"It doesn't have to be just for getting their car fixed, it can be for anything they need to use it for," he says. "It can be for Walmart, Sams, to buy supplies for their house. It's just a great way so we can interact with them and it doesn't have to always be negative."

Deputy Wendell says these types of positive interactions with law enforcement are vital to a community.

"If the community can see us in a positive light, more often than not it helps us and it helps the community because we work together and we get things done that way," he says.

Deputy Wendell says they hope to keep the gift giving going throughout the year.