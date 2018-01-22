Macon Co. Sheriff warns of Publishers Clearing House scam

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office is warning about a phone scam going around.

Officials said people have been receiving calls claiming they have won $5.5 million and a 2018 Lincoln MKZ with Publishers Clearing House.

The caller tells you need to send a certified check for $35 to a PO Box in Maine.

Deputies want residents to know the calls are fake to and never send money to someone you do not know.