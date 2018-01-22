Macon Co. Sheriff warns of Publishers Clearing House scam

Posted:

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office is warning about a phone scam going around.

Officials said people have been receiving calls claiming they have won $5.5 million and a 2018 Lincoln MKZ with Publishers Clearing House.

The caller tells you need to send a certified check for $35 to a PO Box in Maine.

Deputies want residents to know the calls are fake to and never send money to someone you do not know.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More