Medical marijuana at forefront in Senate meeting

ILLINOIS (WAND) – The debate over possibly legalizing marijuana in Illinois continued on Monday.

The Illinois Senate held a joint hearing on the issue in Chicago, with advocates taking the floor to explain what they think about legalization. Some of the people who talked supported the idea.

One woman, an Illinois mother, says medical marijuana helped her son recover from the challenging aftermath of brain cancer treatment. She says he was vomiting about 10 times a day and had memory loss issues, all of which stopped after he started taking the drug.

“He was in so much pain from neuropathy (that) he wanted to take a wheelchair to fourth grade,” she said. “Since the use of medical cannabis, he now plays soccer, basketball (and) he’s in a bowling league. He stopped throwing up about a week after starting the medical cannabis. The transformation has been huge.”

One of the people who expressed concerns about marijuana talked about the public stigma associated with it.