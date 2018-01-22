Shutdown closes Illinois attractions, camping spots

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A major Illinois attraction had to close when the federal government shut down.

The Abraham Lincoln Home in Springfield had to shut its doors, placing its workers off the clock for several days.

Several camping options were closed in central Illinois, including Coon Creek and Opossum Creek near Lake Shelbyville. Visitors to an online reservation system get a message saying sufficient funds don’t exist to keep those places open.

The U.S. House joined the Senate in passing a spending plan on Monday evening with a 266-150 vote. The measure is a three-week fix that could mean another government shutdown in February. President Donald Trump signed the bill Monday night, making the deal's passage official.