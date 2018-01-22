Possible Legionella found in capitol complex

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois leaders may have found bacteria connected to a deadly disease at the state capitol.

WAND-TV obtained a memo sent to workers at the capitol complex, which says preliminary testing there found possible Legionella bacteria in the facility’s hot water system. The bacteria can cause Legionnaires’ disease, an illness that has proved fatal in Illinois.

The disease killed 12 people who stayed in the Quincy Veterans Home during a 2015 outbreak. Most tests for Legionella bacteria in the home came back negative, but leaders with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found a positive sample in a Quincy facility shower head.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported another case of Legionnaires' disease in the Quincy home in November of 2017.

Secretary of State Physical Services Director Mike Wojcik, along with Deputy Gov. Trey Childress, say in the Monday memo that results from more testing will be available in about two weeks.

“In the meantime, we have been advised by experts that the transmission of this bacteria in normal, day-to-day office operations is unlikely,” the memo states.

Legionnaires’ disease is not contagious and can only be contracted when a person inhales mist or vapor from an infected water source, according to the memo. Drinking water can’t spread the illness.

The notice says people should avoid using showers in the complex or removing aerators until more testing is finished. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More