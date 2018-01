CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois had no answer for No. 6 Michigan State's massive size advantage, the end result was an 87-74 loss - their sixth straight.

Miles Bridges led the Spartans with 31 points. Kipper Nichols paced the Illini with a career high 27 points.

The loss drops Illinois to 0-8 in the Big Ten, tying the worst start in program history.

Illinois will look to bounce back Wednesday against Archie Miller's Indiana Hoosiers.