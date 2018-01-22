Care packages give troops taste of home

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Enduring — (adj.) continuing or long lasting. For Billie Howell, that describes her faith, her support of U.S. troops and a mother’s love.

“My son and daughter-in-law both are career Air Force,” Howell said.

Those three things drove Howell to volunteer with Operation Enduring Support at Grace United Methodist. The Decatur church has been sending care packages to troops stationed overseas for 15 years.

“I care about these young men and women who are giving up a couple or three years of their lives to serve their country,” said OES director Ann Irwin. “They can’t go out to the local store to buy what they need. They’re doing without.”

This latest shipment is a bit of a late stocking stuffer.

“We’re sending three boxes to Afghanistan and three boxes to Kuwait,” Irwin said.

“It’s a wonderful feeling,” Howell said. “That’s why we’re all here to do it.”

A feeling of support Howell knows will endure until every son and daughter comes home.

“I get emotional,” Howell said. “That’s what we all want.”

The group’s next batch of care packages will be sent out around Easter. If you would like to donate, bring anything from cards to toiletries to Girl Scout cookies to the church on 901 N Main St in Decatur. Donations need to be in by March 26.