'Be Not Afraid': Vigil takes pro-life stance

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A vigil in central Illinois took a stand against abortion.

St. Patrick Catholic Church in Urbana held a pro-life event on Monday night. The event was called “Be Not Afraid” and held a focus on remembering the people who died because of abortion.

Church leaders say they need to help parents who are dealing with birth-related issues.

“It’s not enough for us to say, ‘don’t be afraid’, and then step back and do nothing,” Rev. Michael Condos said. “We have to extend the supports that go with someone who wants to have options to do something, to have their child, and be supportive where they might not have that support (and) to make that choice for life possible for them.”

Jesse Ruiz, a democrat running for attorney general in Illinois, says women should have the right to how they wish to handle a potential birth.

“It is horrifying to me that Republicans want to turn back the clock and deny women access to the full range of reproductive healthcare, including contraception and abortion,” Ruiz said.

The U.S. Supreme Court decided 45 years ago to allow women their choice of reproductive options in the Roe vs. Wade case.
 

