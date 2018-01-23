Pana man convicted in baby's death

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- A Christian County jury has convicted a Pana man charged in the death of his four-month-old baby.

On Monday, the jury found Robert Stivers guilty of First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery of a Child, according to court records. The decision came after a trial that began January 8.

In February 2016, the child, Carter Livingston, was airlifted to Cardinal Glennon hospital in St. Louis, where doctors reported signs of bruising, healing-fractured ribs and swelling on the brain. The child later died.

Stivers, then 22, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated battery of a child.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for March 8, and Stivers has been ordered to be held without bond until that hearing, according to court records.