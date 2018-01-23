Governor: 1 dead, many wounded in Kentucky school shooting

Posted:
(Provided Photo/WPSD) (Provided Photo/WPSD)

BENTON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities are reporting one person was killed and many were wounded in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.

Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted that it happened Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School.

A shooting suspect was reported in custody.

The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

