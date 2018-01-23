UI prof arrested, released for video taping former Chief portrayer in bathroom

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A University of Illinois professor was arrested on Monday for videotaping a former Chief Illiniwek portrayer in a bathroom, according to police.

Professor Jay Rosenstein, was arrested and later released without being charged.

Officials say, Rosenstein, 57, was arrested on Monday around 9:45 p.m. on preliminary charges of unauthorized videotaping.

According to a Facebook post by a member of the Honor the Chief Society, Rosenstein followed the member into the bathroom during the Illinois-Michigan State game and video taped him while he was using the bathroom.

The member said he noticed Rosenstein in the hallway before going into the restroom. When he turned around he saw that he was still filming him. The member then flagged down security.

Rosenstein was not charged and was released from custody, according to State's Attorney Julia Rietz.

She told the News-Gazette, that they are not filing charges. She said she was not condoning his actions and said there are other ways these issues can be addressed outside of criminal charges.

Rosenstein is an award-winning professor of media and cinema studies. He also created the 1997 documentary "In Whoose Honor?." The film showed the negative effects of Native American imagery in sports.