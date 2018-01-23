Bell stolen from Danville church

Posted:

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Officials in Danville are searching for a bell that was stolen from a local church. 

According to a Crime Stoppers release, a bell was stolen sometime between Jan. 16 to the 17 at Vermilion Heights Church on Oakwood Avenue. 

Police say they have no suspect description in the case and need the public to come forward if they have any information about the stolen bell. 

Tipsters are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 446-TIPS or to contact the Danville Police Department at 431-2245. 

