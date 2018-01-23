Democratic governor candidates to have 1st televised forum

Democratic governor candidates to have 1st televised forumPosted:
A Christian County jury has convicted a Pana man charged in the death of his four-month-old baby.
Decatur man charged with sexual abuse of a minor
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A Macon County man is accused of sexually abusing a young teenage girl.
Assumption child airlifted after ATV accident
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) – An Assumption child is in a medically-induced coma after a terrible ATV accident Saturday.
UI prof arrested, released for video taping former Chief portrayer in bathroom
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A University of Illinois professor was arrested on Monday for videotaping a former Chief Illiniwek portrayer in a bathroom, according to police.
2 dead, 19 injured in Kentucky school shooting; suspect held
BENTON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities are reporting one person was killed and many were wounded in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.
Accused torture mom experimented with religion, sex, sister says
CALIFORNIA (WAND) – A couple accused of torturing and starving their 13 children experimented with religion and sex, a family member said.
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
Decatur man shot and killed in St. Louis
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man was shot and killed Saturday in St. Louis.
Possible Legionella found in capitol complex
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois leaders may have found bacteria connected to a deadly disease at the state capitol.
Illinois lawmakers hold hearing on marijuana legalization
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle cited a racial disparity in enforcement of laws against the use of marijuana as the reason she now favors legalization of the drug.
Dog death sparks manhunt for shooter
Med school updates investigation into late researcher
Evening Forecast
Officers are giving gift cards instead of tickets
'Be Not Afraid': Vigil takes pro-life stance
Suspects on the run after police chase in Kincaid
Tuesday Morning Forecast
Shutdown closes Illinois attractions, camping spots
