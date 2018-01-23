Democratic governor candidates to have 1st televised forum

CHICAGO (AP) - The Democrats running for Illinois governor are scheduled to square off in their first televised forum ahead of the March primary.

The round-table discussion Tuesday evening will be hosted in Chicago at WMAQ-TV.

Six Democrats are vying for the chance to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner on March 20.

The 2018 governor's race is expected to be one of the most expensive in U.S. history.

The Democrats running are billionaire J.B. Pritzker, businessman Chris Kennedy, state Sen. Daniel Biss, educator Robert Daiber, physician Robert Marshall and activist Tio Hardiman.

The candidates have appeared in smaller forums and editorial board sessions, including a livestreamed session at the Chicago Tribune last week.

Telemundo, the Chicago Urban League and the Union League Club of Chicago are also hosting the one-hour event.