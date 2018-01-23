SIU answers Senator's questions on research case

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley’s office has released a response by SIU School of Medicine to a series of questions about research done by a now-deceased researcher on human subjects.

On Monday, SIU Dean Jerry Kruse said the school’s Misconduct in Science Committee was still investigating research done by Dr. William Halford that involved treating study participants with an unapproved vaccine and doing so without appropriate oversight.

Earlier this month, Senator Chuck Grassley, R-IA, wrote a letter to SIU System President Randy Dunn asking what corrective action SIU took after finding noncompliance in Dr. Halford’s research, what process the school takes following a complaint of unapproved research, how many such reports have been made at SIU in the past five years and what the results of review in those cases were.

On Tuesday, Grassley’s office provided a copy of SIU’s response, which is available below and which also included a detailed copy of the SIU Institutional Review Board’s policies.

In his response, Dunn cited three cases in the past five years in which the school received reports of unapproved research, including Halford’s case. Along with Halford’s case, the IRB also found that a researcher had engaged in unapproved research in a 2013 case. In that case, the IRB “terminated the respondent’s research protocols, terminated respondent’s research privileges, reported the findings to the SIU Misconduct in Science Committee and reported the findings to the FDA and other agencies.

The IRB found a third complaint in the past five years to be unfounded.

Although the Senator also sent letters to the Department of Health and Human Services, the Food and Drug Administration and the Office for Human Research Protection, a spokesperson said Tuesday the Senator had only received SIU’s response.