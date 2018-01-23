10,000 tons of corn spilled across road after grain silo collapse

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WAND) – 10,000 tons of corn spilled across an Ohio road when a grain silo suddenly collapsed.

Crews are working to find out how it happened.

Just after 11:30 Sunday night at the Miami Valley Feed and Grain Company, the grainery collapsed, spilling the corn onto S.R. 571.

The impact caused a nearby building to collapse, another to partially collapse, and several power lines and poles to come down.

Crews are still trying to find out whether anyone was hurt. The owners of the company are not sure whether any employees were on site at the time.

The fire chief said they are also still working to make sure no cars traveling on the road were buried under the corn.