Ex-doctor gets 20 years for trying to kidnap prosecutor

HARRISBURG, Ill. (AP) - A former southern Illinois doctor has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was convicted of attempting to kidnap the Saline County prosecutor.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports that a judge sentenced Brian Burns of Harrisburg on Tuesday. Prosecutors sought a 22-year term while Burns' defense attorney, Nathan Roland, asked for the minimum six-year sentence.

Burns was found guilty in May for trying to kidnap former State's Attorney Mike Henshaw, who was prosecuting him on murder charges in the March 2016 death of Burns' estranged wife Carla Burns. Brian Burns allegedly asked a cellmate to help orchestrate the kidnapping. He will be back in court to go to trial for the death of Carla Burns.

Roland says they plan to appeal Burns' conviction.

