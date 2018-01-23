4 arrested on separate domestic violence charges in Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Four Mattoon men are facing domestic violence and/or battery charges for separate incidents.

39-year-old Michael Haugh is charged with aggravated domestic battery. Police said he battered a woman and tried to choke her Thursday. Haugh was arrested in the 300 block of N. 22nd St.

38-year-old Kristopher Perry is charged with domestic battery. He is accused of hitting a woman on Saturday. He was arrested Sunday in the 1200 block of Broadway Ave. East.

23-year-old Tyler Gray is charged with domestic battery and criminal damage to state supported property. Police said he burned a woman with a lit cigarette and hit her. Police said he head butted a police vehicle as he was being arrested in the 1400 block of Charleston Ave. Monday. He caused exterior damage to the molding.

37-year-old Brandon Longbein is charged with battery, theft, resisting arrest, and obstructing justice of process. He was arrested Monday in the 3000 block of Champaign Ave. Police said they were called to 30th and Western after Longbein allegedly stole mail from a home there. Before officers got to him, they said he approached a woman in the area and battered her by slapping her hand after he tried to grab the woman’s elderly mother. Police said he resisted an officer by trying to run.