Paxton man charged with trying to kill woman by holding her head underwater

PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) – A Paxton man is accused of trying to kill a woman by holding her head under water and choking her.

40-year-old Demetrius Couzens is charged with attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery in connection with the Jan. 9 incident.

Police said he held a female household member’s head under water in the home’s bathtub, hit her in the face, breaking her nose, and choked her.

This all reportedly happened in the 200 block of E. Orleans St.

Couzens is jailed at the Ford County Jail on a no-bond hold. He is also being held on a parole hold from the Illinois Department of Corrections for a 2013 aggravated domestic battery in Kane County.

Couzens has a prior conviction for attempted murder in Winnebago County in 2004.

If convicted on these new charges, Couzens faces between 20 to 94 years.