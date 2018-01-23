Bill would require state jobs be located in Sangamon County

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A lawmaker from the Springfield area has proposed legislation that would require most new and vacant state jobs be located in Sangamon County.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that Republican state Rep. Sara Wojcicki Jimenez of Leland Grove says the bill would make the capital city and the county the default location for state agency and governor's office employees. A reason would have to be given explaining why a job needs to be located somewhere else.

Gov. Bruce Rauner hasn't commented on Jimenez's legislation. But Central Management Services acting director Mike Hoffman said in a March 2017 memo that the governor "has repeatedly committed to bring more state government functions to Springfield."

Jimenez says the move will be cost-effective and likely cut travel costs between Chicago and Springfield.
Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

