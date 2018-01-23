Cash scatters on interstate after crash

MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - Money on the highway caused major traffic backups on Interstate 74 Tuesday.

Illinois State Police responded to the crash just before noon near the 176 mile post. That's about two miles east of Mahomet.

The crash involved a Ford Escape and a pick up truck. Bills were then scattered across the highway.

Luckily there were only minor injuries reported from the crash.

Traffic was blocked for nearly an hour. The eastbound lanes have since re-opened.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash.