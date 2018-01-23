AARP launches voter education effort

Posted:

(WAND) - AARP is trying to make sure everyone makes informed decisions at the polls this year.

The organization is launching a state-wide voter education effort.

All AARP members will get a report breaking down how everyone voted on issues members say are important to them.

The Illinois primary election is coming up on March 20.

