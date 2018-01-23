Presidential Library needs volunteers

Posted:
Lincoln Library Lincoln Library

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Presidential Library is looking for new volunteers.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is having a new volunteers orientation on Feb. 1.

The two-hour session goes over all the possible volunteer opportunities at the museum.

Volunteers contribute an average of 40,000 hours of service each year at the library.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More