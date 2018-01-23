ADM comments on involvement in Decatur Airport decision

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - ADM is responding to claims the company is too involved in the Decatur Airport decision.

ADM said it supported SkyWest, because it would bring the best service to Decatur.

The DOT picked Cape Air over SkyWest after the Park Board recommended SkyWest.

Cape Air criticized ADM for being too involved in a letter.

Cape Air will start serving Decatur Airport on Feb. 14.