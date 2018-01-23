Springfield facing cuts to police and fire departments

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield budget director is warning about possible cuts that will impact public safety.

Budget Director Bill McCarty said, if the city does not raise taxes, it will have to make cuts to the police and fire departments.

Both departments presented lower or flat budgets.

